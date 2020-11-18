Panasonic's PTZ camera range is the renowned remote production solution. They have been designed to deliver high-quality images with natural colour reproduction, offer ease of use, and provide accurate and smooth camera movements.
Panasonic continuously incorporates new features into its PTZ range to meet the changing production requirements - from the FreeD protocol to support AR/VR applications, to IP transmission protocols like high-bandwidth NDI, SRT and RTMP/RTMPS for stable video transmission and live streaming.
- Case study: Cathedral live streams Sunday mass
The Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral is the largest Catholic cathedral in England and recently upgraded their AV system to live stream their services to an online audience. The Panasonic AW-HN40 PTZ camera system was a perfect fit for this update due to their optical zoom capability, their NDI|HX output and ease of use.
- Case study: UHD virtual reality studio at RWE campus
RWE created an UHD Virtual Studio for their Campus in Essen, Germany. The studio was installed by KST Moschkau GmbH and features 4 Panasonic AW-UE150 UHD PTZ cameras, the KST-CamBot.system and Zero Density's Reality Engine. This solution was employed as RWE relies heavily on TV production automation as they do not employ professional studio personnel.
- L.I.V.E. video series - smart live production
One can follow the company’s Live Integrated Video Experience (L.I.V.E.) video series to find out more about the future of broadcasting. It showcases the ground-breaking capabilities of their technology in virtual studios and addresses the challenges of live production in a rapidly changing industry. This series include managing the move to remote production and the necessary workflow changes, enhancing the production value of live streamed content and the adoption of VR and AR technologies.
- In detail – Meet the UE100
One can watch the AW-UE100 webinar session to find out why the newest addition to the company’s wide PTZ line up meets the ever-increasing demand for high quality video content from cameras that can be operated remotely, with flexible and cost-effective operation.
The 4K/60p capable camera supports high-bandwidth NDI, high-efficiency NDI|HX and SRT without the need for additional licenses, and includes a 12G-SDI output to support a wide array of shooting environments, from event live streams to studio production.
- EasyIP+ set up tool
EasyIP+ is a free-to-download tool used to set up the company’s PTZ cameras with ease. This new tool has a host of new features, including a redesigned graphic user interface (GUI) with all key features in one centralised place, a new and improved camera list function, an Auto-IP Set-Up and firmware update functionality that informs the user about any updates automatically. One can find this and many other useful software updates on the Panasonic update page.