Paige DataCom Solutions, the developer of the GameChanger Cable, a cable designed to significantly exceed the reach of traditional category cable, announced a new version of the cable to support the special requirements of hazardous locations. These locations are defined in Article 500 of the National Electrical Code (NEC), where explosive or ignitable gases or vapours are present under normal operating conditions.
"This brings a new, important and much more affordable option to installations typically requiring very expensive solutions," said David Coleman, VP of Business Development for Paige.
Explosion-proof cameras
“For those applications classified as Hazardous, this really is a game changer. With the CI/D1 rating this armoured cable allows installers to skip the expensive and time consuming installation of rigid pipe, and with a reach that goes well over two times traditional cable, this can save a significant amount of time and money."
This version of GameChanger is ordered cut by the foot and can even be factory terminated
Additionally, this version of GameChanger is ordered cut by the foot and can even be factory terminated, eliminating the potential need to purchase a standard cable length that is far lengthier than the installation requires. Paige’s GameChanger cable delivers 1Gb/s Ethernet and PoE+ up to 656 feet (200 metres) and 10Mb/s Ethernet and PoE+ up to 850 feet making it an ideal pairing for explosion-proof cameras, WAPs and other edge devices.
Performance testing solutions
This cable eliminates intermediate IDF requirements and the need to install repeaters, power supplies and other equipment, which are costly and introduce additional points of failure. This new GameChanger cable for Hazardous locations can support a broad range of industrial applications, including petroleum refineries, aircraft hangers with fuel servicing, gasoline storage and dispensing areas, paint shops and facilities, utility gas plants, chemical plants, and alcohol/cannabis production facilities.
An independent performance evaluation completed by Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UL) evaluated GameChanger cable technology and verified that it delivers 1 Gbps performance and PoE+ over 200 metres. GameChanger cable is also supported by the field performance testing solutions of renowned vendors, including AEM, Fluke, Ideal, Netscout, Softing and Viavi.