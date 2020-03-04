PAC, a supplier of innovative access control solutions, has announced the comprehensive redesign of its portfolio in order to meet the rigorous demands of today’s residential, educational and commercial environments. This pioneering access control system streamlines PAC’s offering with products that combine the benefits of state-of-the-art hardware and software – delivering unrivalled levels of security, sustainability and ease of use.
Networkable access controllers
Key components of the new PAC portfolio are the PAC 512DC networkable access controllers, which replace the highly successful PAC 500 range. Future proof and certified to the latest industry standards, PAC 512 comprises two variants – the 512DC analogue and 512DCi digital access controllers.
PAC 512 offers a cost competitive solution that is easy to configure, install, maintain and use
Scalable from 1-2000 doors these controllers are able to support up to 75,000 unique identification devices via Access Central – PAC’s enhanced management software. They feature two inputs and two outputs, as well as providing functionality including local anti-passback, event to action, mustering, lift call and alarm point control. By removing the need for ancillary equipment PAC 512 offers a cost competitive solution that is easy to configure, install, maintain and use.
PS50 Energy Efficient Power Supply
PAC is committed to developing products that enable end users to enhance their own sustainability based agendas and this is clearly demonstrated by its new PS50 Energy Efficient Power Supply. With 80 per cent efficiency at most loads, it uses far less power than PAC’s previously available power supply unit, at the same price point.
The PS50 Energy Efficient Power Supply’s credentials have also been externally verified via certification to California Energy Commission (CEC) Level 6. This means that the highly energy efficiency facilitates operational savings.
Access Central management software
PAC’s Access Central management software replaces the company’s SecureNet solution. It can be adapted to suit every access control installation, whether a single site business or a global organisation. Backwards compatible with SecureNet and available via digital download in SE and professional licence editions. The SE licence level delivers a level of functionality unrivalled in the market for a free distribution.
It displays detailed, real time events information including alarms as they occur across a facility
Access Central can be easily configured to operate on a standalone PC or across a corporate network. It displays detailed, real time events information including alarms as they occur across a facility, while also providing ease of management of any installed 512DC and 512DCi devices. Other features include Active Directory integration, which vastly reduces set-up and in-life management of keyholders when connected to an Active Directory feed.
Integrated security system
The PAC portfolio will be supported by a customer training programme, a dedicated customer services and technical support facility, as well as a new five-year warranty for all hardware. Pete England, PAC’s global product manager, concluded, “For over 40 years PAC has pioneered developments in access control across the world and is renowned and respected for producing robust, reliable, cost effective and highly secure solutions.
“This legacy continues with this new portfolio which offers unrivalled value, is feature rich, scalable, energy efficient and reduces the hardware required for an integrated security system. During our beta testing we had a unanimously positive response and I’m convinced that we have an industry game-changer in terms of next generation access control.”