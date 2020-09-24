As buildings are gradually reopened to occupants and users, PAC has announced the launch of new Input/Output (I/O) Controllers which allow users to extend the functionality of their access control system.
Enhanced security
Designed in response to customer feedback, PAC’s 520 Input Controller and 530 Output Controller make it both easy and cost-effective to add in new security and building management functions that provide added safety and reassurance for users.
New functionality made possible with the new I/O Controllers includes lift control, monitoring and alerts, the set-up of remote or on-site alarms, the use of sounders, deployment of security shutters and integration with CCTV presets, among others.
PAC I/O Controllers
The PAC I/O Controllers provide actions based on flexible event-driven rules which are set up, configured and managed within the PAC Access Central management platform. Lift control, for example, can be used to give occupants access to only those floors they are permitted and safe to use.
Supported by the new Lift Control menu within Access Central, the accessible floors are enabled within the lift buttons when the occupant’s proximity PAC ID is presented to the PAC reader at the lift. The additional security this solution provides is becoming more critical in multi-tenanted commercial or residential buildings.
Automated key processes to make buildings safer
PAC’s new I/O Controllers make it simple to add in new, event-based functions"
“As their premises are gradually reopened to users, building and security managers are looking closely at ways of keeping occupants safe and compliant with new measures that govern social distancing and minimise unnecessary contact”, said Pete England, Global Product Manager at PAC.
Pete adds, “PAC’s new I/O Controllers make it simple to add in new, event-based functions that automate key processes and make the use of a building safe for its users.”
Access Central management platform
The launch of PAC’s new I/O Controllers comes on the back of the recent arrival of the new PAC 512 DC and DCi Access Controllers and Access Central management platform, designed to provide user-friendly, high-security access control.
Key benefits over the previous generation of PAC I/O Controllers is that the latest I/O Controllers are now directly driven by the PAC 512 DC and DCi Access Controllers, removing the need and additional cost of a PAC 500 Controller to access the input and output functionality.
Available in multiple form factors for flexibility
The new PAC 520 Input Controller and PAC 530 Output Controller are certified to the latest standards and come in a number of form factors for flexibility when installing on-site
The Access Central management platform has been updated to include user friendly configuration of the PAC I/O Controllers including new focused Lift Control menu options, as well as enhanced Alarm Monitoring and Event to Action capability, to easily set up and manage the multiple deployment and monitoring options the I/O Controllers make possible.