Avolon selects HID mobile access® to upgrade headquarter security

Founded in 2010, Avolon is the third-largest aircraft leasing company in the world with 824 aircraft and 145 customers in 62 countries. Its new global headquarters in Dublin is comprised of 6,967 sq m (75,000 sq ft) of secure office space across six floors that houses its IT, catering, legal, and communications departments. Need for a centralised monitoring solution Avolon’s new premises in the upmarket Ballsbridge area of Dublin provided an opportunity for the company to rethink its approach to building security. Avolon was looking for an innovative, flexible solution that could be personalised to individuals, easily accessed, and managed remotely. Additional requirements included: the need to provide different levels of security clearance in different areas of the building, the ability to manage individual security clearances, the facilitation of access outside of the usual workday, and secure parking lot access for employees and visitors. As a global company, Avolon wanted a solution that could be deployed worldwide to provide a consistent experience for its employees, regardless of their location. HID’s flexible access control solution Powered by Seos® technology, the solution uses BLE and iCLASS® readers to create a secure access control solution Avolon partnered with systems integrator Summit Security Systems Ltd and deployed HID Mobile Access at its Dublin headquarters. Powered by Seos® technology, the solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and iCLASS® readers to create a secure, convenient, and flexible access control solution for its headquarters. The building’s security system enables credentials on smartphones via an app rather than on physical access cards and uses iCLASS SE® mobile-enabled readers installed at points of access. Key benefits of a mobile access system include: Employees are less likely to forget smartphones, which they always carry than an access badge Security clearances are more efficient and easily changed because security status is provisioned to an app A cloud-based central control system provides security administrators with easy oversight, access to a complete set of metrics, and the ability to manage a network of premises around the globe Employing various access control measures Avolon has implemented a range of different solutions for different parts of its premises that can vary by time of day. For example, elevators utilise access control measures to ease the flow of people within the building during work hours, while assuring that after-hours access is more controlled. Employees simply twist their iOS or Android™ phones when they approach the parking readers to gain entry The ease-of-use and security also extend to the parking lot, which benefits from HID’s “Twist and Goes” feature. Employees simply twist their iOS or Android™ phones when they approach the parking readers to gain entry. Avolon encourages its employees to cycle to work and has extended mobile access to a secure employee bike parking area that links directly into the shower and changing facilities. Advantages of mobile access solution The HID Mobile Access Solution provides many advantages over the previous card-based system including after-hours access (vital to a 24/7 business like Avolon), ready access to secure rooms, and easy management of security clearances. With HID Mobile Access, fine-grained security access for a global network of offices is controlled centrally through a cloud-based portal. Access levels can be set on an individual basis so they are very flexible and can be modified as needed. “Using a mobile phone is much more convenient than access cards. People forget their access cards, but their mobile phone is with them all the time,” said Allan Dawson, facilities project manager at Avolon. “It’s much more efficient. For example, we now have much lower instances of people leaving the perimeter and having to ask for re-entry because they’ve left their pass in the office.” Worldwide installation of physical access solution In the future, Avolon anticipates expanding its new physical access solution across its global campuses. “As well as deploying in our Dublin head office we have also deployed in our New York, Florida, and Hong Kong offices,” said Dawson. “The benefit of using a global platform means our people can travel between offices with their security status intact and ready to go for each location.”