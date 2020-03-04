Vacant property protection provider Orbis Protect has joined forces with Estonian company Defendec Services OU to provide its growing number of customers with state-of-the-art security technology.
The new partnership announced will enable Orbis Protect to provide clients with military-grade security equipment in a move which also means the Uxbridge-based company will be able offer the very latest video verification technology.
The partnership was confirmed after Orbis Protect Chief Technology Officer Shaun Wilcock headed to Defendec’s headquarters in the Estonian capital Tallinn for in-depth discussions on the company’s new products.
Orbis Protect’s Chief Technology Officer Shaun Wilcock said: “Orbis Protect is proud of its position as a leading light in the security industry. We are a national business with turnover approaching £40m and employing more than 400 staff, which provides security services for the commercial and public sector and some of the biggest names in business.
“Our expertise, experience and ability to think differently are an asset to our clients and a central pillar of our growth ambitions. We know our new partnership with Defendec will provide us with a vital edge and enable the company to go from strength to strength. We strive to innovate and lead the industry and that’s why the relationship with Defendec is so exciting.”
At the forefront of this new, ongoing partnership will be the Verifeyed+ product series, a sophisticated alarm system with video verification which employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect intruders and safeguard premises right around the clock.
Verifeyed+ is a wireless, battery-operated system which allows cameras to be deployed anywhere without hard-wiring. Thanks to its versatility, it can resolve challenges ranging from protection of construction sites and empty properties, to catching fly-tippers in the act and combating anti-social behaviour through covert operations.
It is already used to protect borders in more than 25 countries and can be installed immediately, anywhere CCTV cannot typically be fitted, and as well as being rugged enough for tough outdoor use, it can produce high-definition images day or night.
Vacant properties service supports thousands of property managers and owners Defendec Vice-President and General Manager UK & Ireland Simon Faulkner said: “Orbis Protect and Defendec are forward-thinking companies, united by a determination to embrace new ways that technology can overcome security challenges. We pride ourselves on an ability to develop ground-breaking security technology and Orbis Protect will harness our technical expertise which constantly pushes back boundaries in search of simple but effective solutions.”
Protection of vacant properties is right at the heart of Orbis Protect’s operations. Over the last 40 years it has provided property, site and personal protection services to its clients and has grown to a business employing more than 400 people across the UK.
The company’s vacant properties service supports thousands of property managers and owners and is an essential component of their business continuity plans. Specialist teams provide support to clean and clear more than 60,000 empty properties each year, playing a significant role in bringing them back into productive use.