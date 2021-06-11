Developed by the British company Monitor Computer Systems (MCS), Sentinel is an alarm and video handling software application used by a significant number of Alarm Receiving Centres (ARC) in the UK.
It is also adopted in many monitoring stations across Europe, North America, and Australia.
Visual monitoring solution
When OPTEX launched its Intelligent Visual Monitoring solution for monitored alarms systems, it engaged with MCS to ensure all the contact ID (alarm codes) generated on-site could be integrated and interpreted by the Sentinel platform.
Michael Askew, Managing Director of MCS, wanted to provide ARC operators with the best possible experience when handling a customer’s alarm activation, especially when a person is identified on-site.
Instant video access
By integrating OPTEX and Sentinel technologies, operators are given instant access to the event video
By integrating OPTEX and Sentinel technologies, operators are given instant access to the event video and are able to share that video with the end-user or site manager, who can instruct on how to handle the event (i.e. dismiss or respond).
The instruction given by the customer is automated within Sentinel and provides the operator with any follow-up actions required.
This process which stores all actions in a clear audit trail enables a quick and efficient response to an alarm activation and importantly avoids unnecessary security or police dispatch due to user error or false alarm. This helps businesses and homeowners keep their Unique Reference Numbers.
Offers visual verification service
“Thanks to Michael and his team, the integration of the OPTEX Visual Monitoring solution and Sentinel software is seamless. It allows the Alarm Receiving Centres to adopt our solution to offer a unique visual verification service and handle activations within the Sentinel interface,” says Ben Linklater, Commercial Director at OPTEX.
“We are delighted to see the level of partnership between the two companies.”
Easily adds video to a monitored alarm
The OPTEX Intelligent Video Monitoring solution enables indoor and external sensors to be integrated with any ONVIF video device and connect to a cloud portal to generate an easy and cost-effective way to add a video to a monitored alarm or personal attack system.
OPTEX Intelligent Video Monitoring solution enables indoor and external sensors to be integrated with any ONVIF video device
The solution simply requires the installation of an IP gateway - The OPTEX Bridge - on-site, followed by a connection to the cloud portal and to a participating ARC.
OPTEX and Monitor Computer Systems will be running a joint webinar on 23rd of June 2021, presented by Neil Foster, Senior Business Development Manager at OPTEX, and Michael Askew to demonstrate the solution live. For more information or to sign up for the webinar, visit the company website.