OPTEX, the global sensor manufacturer, has announced its award-winning REDSCAN PRO LiDAR sensors are now fully integrated with Genetec Security Center, to provide enhanced perimeter protection for the highest security sites.
OPTEX - Genetec partnership
The announcement follows a long period of engagement between the two firms, even prior to the launch of the latest OPTEX sensor series, to ensure the data and algorithms could be fully integrated and interpreted by the Genetec Security Center platform. By integrating the two technologies, a series of advanced features, exclusive to Genetec, have now been unlocked.
Genetec is the only company to leverage the live X&Y coordinates, provided by the REDSCAN LiDAR, to create critical area mapping and video tracking, including advanced intelligent features, such as automatic target path fusion. This feature automatically merges single targets detected by multiple sensors, together as one, to help reduce the number of events presented via the Genetec Security Center platform, to the security staff and make them more relevant.
REDSCAN PRO LiDAR and Genetec Security Center integration
The integration of the OPTEX REDSCAN PRO series into our Security Center is a game-changer for perimeter security"
David Lenot, Critical Infrastructure Practice Lead at Genetec, said “The integration of the OPTEX REDSCAN PRO series into our Security Center is a game-changer for perimeter security. With detection, tracking and video verification, all in one device, it’s not only more efficient and cost-effective, but also customers can expect higher levels of security and surveillance than ever before.”
Automatic tracking of targets and camera handover is also enabled, providing a complete, visual audit trail of events through a single interface. Additionally, the REDSCAN integration with Genetec can be used specifically in vertical mode, to precisely map areas on a virtual wall. It could be mapping each window of a building façade, for instance, or each painting on a museum wall, to enable any intrusion or alarm to be quickly located and visualised.
Strong working partnership
Tomohiro Tsuji, General Manager at OPTEX, said “The shared beliefs and principles between OPTEX and Genetec have helped to build a strong working partnership. At OPTEX, we like to work in close collaboration with our partners, to deliver the very best solutions.”
He adds, “We have worked closely together with Genetec for a number of years, with a clear focus on innovation and integration of technologies to provide enhanced security solutions for our customers. Our latest collaboration enables a deeper level of integration between our technologies, delivering a truly advanced, secure and agile perimeter protection solution.”
REDSCAN Pro series
The REDSCAN Pro series, which includes two models, the RLS-3060V with a range of up to 30x60 m (approx. 100 x 200 ft.) and the RLS-50100V with a range of up to 50x100 m (approx. 165 x 330 ft.), provides highly accurate detection outdoor and indoor, without any ‘gaps’ or the detection reliability ‘fading’ with range.
The rectangular detection patterns provide excellent coverage for virtual wall applications and for virtual planes to cover open areas, ceilings and roofs. Its innovative panoramic camera module means detection can be visually verified, through pre- and post-event images, as well as video stream footage.