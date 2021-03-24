OPTEX is rolling out the launch of its new REDSCAN PRO laser detection sensor, featuring its longest range yet, making it the perfect solution for the highest security sites.

The latest evolution in its award-winning REDSCAN LiDAR series, REDSCAN PRO can very accurately detect intruders to a range of 50mx100m, without any ‘gaps’ or the detection reliability ‘fading’ with range. By creating rectangular as opposed to circular (fan-shaped) detection patterns, there are no unnecessary overlaps, providing great coverage for virtual wall applications such as façade and fence protection, and for virtual planes to cover open areas, ceilings and roofs.

Features

To meet the individual needs of every site, REDSCAN PRO features intelligent multiple zones logic. This means that for each detection zone, the sensitivity, target size and output can be configured independently, allowing the zone’s risk and location to be adapted and provide maximum capture rate with minimum nuisance alarms.

The sensor’s camera module brings visual assistance for configuration and post-alarm analysis. When an alarm is created, a file is saved with an alarm log and video image. It helps security teams reviewing the alarms and checks if any action needs to be taken or if the settings need to be adjusted.

Ideal solution for high security sites

With enhanced configuration flexibility and functionality, REDSCAN PRO allows you to do more with less Mac Kokobo, Officer & Senior General Manager at OPTEX, says the new REDSCAN PRO series provides the ultimate detection solution: “For a decade we’ve been gathering feedback from our customers on what applications they want to use our LiDAR for. Featuring our longest detection range yet without any deterioration on performance, in combination with the ability to operate in harsh outdoor environments and to customise precisely the detection area and target size, our new REDSCAN PRO series is the ideal solution for major infrastructure, critical facilities, high-end residential properties and other high security sites.”

“With enhanced configuration flexibility and functionality, REDSCAN PRO allows you to do more with less, one device that can deliver and achieve what used to be done by multiple devices.”

Design and models

REDSCAN PRO features a sleek, new design, with a flexible mounting option (+5 to -95-degree tilt), simple set up and easy-to-use web configuration. The sensors are also ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) Profile S compliant. ONVIF is a global standard for physical IP-based security products, which aims to standardise how IP products within the video surveillance industry communicate with each other.

The REDSCAN Pro series includes two models – the RLS-3060V with a range up to 30x60m and the RLS-50100V up to 50x100m. Both models will become available from April 2021.