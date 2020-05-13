OPTEX EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa Region) and all its sister companies continue to follow local governmental guidelines and laws regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Here is an update on the company operations across the region. OPTEX Europe, EMEA Headquarters is open and able to process orders, ship and receive goods; and handle technical enquiries.
For technical enquiries, the best option is to email the company at tech-support@optex-europe.com, and their tech team will get back as soon as possible. The sales, marketing, administration teams remain reachable per phone and online.
Automatic door sensors
OPTEX Technologies BV, the company’s Benelux security office and EMEA Headquarters for automatic door sensors, OPTEX Security SAS, their French office and OPTEX Security Sp z o.o., their Eastern European office remain all open, able to process orders, receive and ship goods; and handle technical enquiries. Optex’s Middle East team can provide sales and technical support in the region.
Goods delivery is however not possible currently as most countries in the Middle East are in complete lock down till the first week of April. As per the previous statement, OPTEX global manufacturing and logistics capability keep the company well positioned to work through these challenges. The companies will keep all customers updated of any further development. If in the meantime they have any question, they can contact the company.
Temporary travel restrictions
The company is working closely with its customers to identify any potential impacts or delays
Previously, the company released a statement related to the steps that the company has been taking to ensure the safety and wellness of their employees including temporary travel restrictions both internationally and domestically. According to the statement, the entire global supply chain had been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to large-scale disruption which would have result in a reduction of delivery reliability for the coming months.
While it is difficult to confirm exact production quantity and delivery dates at the time, the company believed their global manufacturing and logistics capabilities will keep them well positioned to work through these challenges and, still be able to supply to their customers. The company is working closely with its customers to identify any potential impacts or delays.
Ability to supply components
They are also verifying their suppliers' ability to supply components to their manufacturing sites around the world. The situation remains very changeable and they will provide updated information as and when the situation evolves. The company remains committed to providing the superior service and support that their customers have come to expect of them. If they have any concern regarding a specific product line, they can contact their OPTEX Account Manager.