Most enterprises now have a hybrid data centre model - a mix of legacy, private cloud and public cloud infrastructures. Owning a data centre, even a small one, is like owning a home - one has to pay for everything and keep up with all the repairs.
If one cut corners and fails to upgrade one’s equipment when necessary, one may put one’s enterprise at risk. For these reasons, many enterprises are choosing to house their data in a colocation facility.
Colocation facilities
Like one’s home, one needs to heighten one’s physical security to meet third-party audits. Many security audits are becoming standard and no longer just apply to healthcare and financial organisations. To pass these audits, one will need to increase the physical security and access around one’s data centre.
Colocation facilities have proven to have very good physical security. Ideally, colocation facilities have multiple levels of physical security both inside and outside the data centre.
Detection measures
OPTEX is providing highly effective detection measures directly to colocation facilities elevating the physical security requirements to their customers by introducing the RLS-2020 “mini” Laser Detector.
The Redscan “mini” Laser Detector can provide the clear line of detection for data servers by creating up to 65’ x 65’ (20m x 20m) precise alarm areas for vertical and horizontal spaces. The sensor is able to detect objects as small as .9 inches in diameter.
It also has a ‘throw-mode’ to detect fast-moving objects being thrown in the air, or an individual running at 10.06 mph in a straight vertical detection or at 28 mph using a 30 degree angled detection with a 25-millisecond response time.
Integration with video and alarm management software
It compact design and flexible mounting options make it easy to install. The UL listed Redscan “mini” can be used as an analogue or IP device. It is PoE enabled requiring only 6 watts of power. RLS-2020 can be integrated with popular video and alarm management softwares.
It can elevate video surveillance by using the Redscan’s precise alarm detection functions to trigger cameras and motion based events. It works in complete darkness and does not require lighting.
Redscan generates X/Y coordinates of every object detected in its field of view providing one with the precise location of every generated alarm. Now, using OPTEX’s Alarm Logging Software Tool, one can track all generated alarms by the exact X/Y coordinate. This is perfect for providing audit information. In addition, it is perfect to help identifying and minimising unwanted nuisance alarms.
Applications for Data Center
Active applications for data centres include:
- Securing lobbies and turnstiles from unauthorised entry
- Securing outdoor rooftops and buildings
- Securing indoor rooms protecting walls and ceilings
- Small object detection
- Detect thrown objects
- Outdoor perimeters