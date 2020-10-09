Multi-brand distributor, Oprema, are proud to announce the appointment of Natasha Owens as their new HR Director. Oprema are delighted to promote Natasha and welcome her to the Board of Directors in her new role. Natasha is the first female to join the Board, providing new angles to discussions. The decision to give HR a place at board level within Oprema reflects the value the company places on its people.
Commenting on her appointment. Natasha said “At Oprema we pride ourselves on our excellent customer service and technical support. In order to deliver this level of service, you need the right people in your team. As HR Director it’s my responsibility to ensure we attract and retain the right people; people who have the drive and enthusiasm to go the extra mile.”
Receive regular feedback
Oprema support their employees to develop themselves both professionally and personally and where possible, offer opportunities for progression and career development. It’s part of Natasha’s remit to ensure team members receive regular feedback on performance and that Oprema’s rewards and benefits package is both competitive and fair.
We are very proud to have achieved both Investors in People (IIP) and Real Living Wage accreditations in 2019"
Natasha said, “We are very proud to have achieved both Investors in People (IIP) and Real Living Wage accreditations in 2019, demonstrating our commitment to our people and to paying a fair wage. As HR Director it’s my responsibility to ensure employee well-being is taken seriously and that we offer the appropriate support in response to the myriad of challenges that life can throw at us."
Reviewing internal procedures
"As well as reviewing our own internal procedures and support structures, we work with national and local partners, in order to offer professional support to our staff where it’s needed. It’s part of my remit to keep up to date with relevant legislation and guidance in relation to employment law, and in more recent days in relation to the global pandemic that is COVID-19."
"It’s been an incredibly challenging year for us all, both personally and professionally, but the team at Oprema has come together to ensure we continue to deliver an excellent service to our customers, and we are stronger for it.”
Continued development
Matt Epps, Managing Director commented “Natasha has been as asset to the team at Oprema since the day she joined, 7 years ago. Always forward thinking and taking steps to develop our employee relations, it’s a pleasure to see her progress. Thanks to Natasha, we were proudly awarded Investors in People accreditation in 2019 and shortlisted for IIP Awards in 2019 and 2020. We congratulate Natasha on her new appointment and look forward to the continued development she brings for the company.”