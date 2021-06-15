Openpath, a pioneer in touchless, modern access control and workplace safety automation, announces new pro series video readers with sleek hardware, touchless unlock, remote management capabilities and high-quality video to enhance security, starting right at the door.
By adding a camera right on the reader, Openpath's video reader pro attaches visual verification to every access event from the vantage point of exactly where the event occurred; at the door. Combining video with access logs gives security teams the full story of events throughout the day and allows them to see what's happening outside the entrance in real-time, plus up to 180 days of cloud storage viewable in the Openpath mobile app for historical access.
Secure security solution
The high-quality video feed is also optimised for mobile with remote features on any device, allowing security administrators to quickly and easily take the necessary actions, such as granting remote guest access, activating lockdown capabilities, diagnosing automated alerts, or informing on-site personnel to a specific situation that may require immediate attention.
Openpath's cloud-based video readers provide enterprise-grade security with double encryption
Openpath's cloud-based video readers provide enterprise-grade security with double encryption and are built on for unlimited flexibility, which leaves capacity to run additional apps and rich integrations like facial authentication in the future. Powered by Openpath's security platform, the pro series video readers are ideal for organisations who want a touchless, convenient, secure security solution with visual verification to enhance safety, and remote management capabilities for hybrid and remote employees.
Video surveillance system
It serves as an excellent compliment to any existing video surveillance system, offering a close-up, eye-level view of what is happening right at the front door or can work in isolation, offering video footage context to any motion activated or access event as users are coming or going.
Carrying on the award-winning design legacy of Openpath's original flagship readers, the new Video Readers have a sleek, modern look that compliments and elevates any building aesthetic. The unparalleled ‘Wave To Unlock’ user experience Openpath provides is designed to reduce friction in the workplace and is unlike anything else on the market, which has contributed significantly to Openpath's explosive growth over recent years. The hardware fits easily on any door frame and with its multiple mounting options, it can be angled for optimum video placement and is weather-proofed for both indoor and outdoor requirements.
Access control market
We've witnessed an exciting wave of technology and investment hitting the commercial security industry"
"As a long time partner of Openpath, we continue to be impressed with the level of innovation and market disruption they deliver. Their new pro series of video readers is proof positive that Openpath is the disruptor in the access control market and we at Lincoln Property Company are excited to add this new capability to our buildings," said Eric Roseman, Vice President of Innovation & Technology, Lincoln Property Company.
"Very recently, we've witnessed an exciting wave of technology and investment hitting the commercial security industry and setting new standards for innovation, safety and user experience," said Dayann Charles, Industry Analyst at Verdantix.
Occupying commercial buildings
"User-centric solution vendors such as Openpath are reinventing the security market, propelling a surge of functional innovations which continue to drive up the value delivered by security and access control building solutions. Openpath's new card reader offering with a built-in camera, for installation at entry doors, is another indicator of this perpetual innovation in this space, with Openpath in the leading pack."
"The way that we use and occupy commercial buildings and office spaces has changed significantly in recent years, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to security anymore. With the introduction of our new pro series video readers, we're excited to add video to the many solutions we offer to help organisations of all types and sizes strengthen their security posture for the New Normal and whatever comes next," said James Segil, President and Co-Founder of Openpath.