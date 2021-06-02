Openpath, a pioneer in touchless, modern access control and workplace safety automation announces a new cloud-to-cloud integration with Schlage® NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks from Allegion U.S., a provider of security products and solutions as well as seamless access.

This new integration provides a greater selection of cost-effective security solutions across an organisation’s entire deployment and makes Openpath one of the only physical access control providers in the commercial space to natively support a Bluetooth credential with Schlage locks. The integration is easily conﬁgured with a mobile device and doesn’t require additional wiring or Openpath hardware.

Selection of cost-effective security solutions

Leveraging Allegion’s ENGAGE technology, Openpath’s seamless integration with Schlage NDE and LE mobile-enabled wireless locks allow organisations to expand their security coverage to include spaces throughout a building where installing and maintaining wired access control was previously cost-prohibitive, such as interior low-traﬃc spaces, non-wired common areas, storage closets, conference rooms and more.

This is particularly important for large operations with sensitive spaces, such as education and healthcare facilities, where it is necessary to ensure security across virtually every square foot of buildings and campuses without disrupting the day-to-day ﬂow of workers, employees, and visitors. Users can unlock and lock the Schlage wireless locks via Openpath’s mobile credentials, key cards, fobs, and remote capabilities.

Remote monitoring

Security teams will be able to view Openpath and Schlage reporting and management logs through a single control panel in the Openpath platform, which can be managed remotely.

Authorised users can also activate lockdown or unlock Schlage wireless locks remotely from the Openpath app or Control Center.

Securing perimeter and Interior doors

Buildings will often only invest in a complete access control system for the perimeter and exterior entries, which leaves the majority of interior spaces unprotected. With buildings transitioning to more ﬂexible schedules and a greatly reduced population on-site, the interior doors become far more important to secure.

This IP Gateway system allows easily add access to those doors, as well as manage and tracks it all remotely, from a centralised platform using a single credential and without added cost. In addition, to eliminate unnecessary infrastructure, the use of a panel is not required.

Hybrid security

“As the tenants return to commercial buildings and oﬃces, there is no shortage of challenges and demands for new commercial building environments that prioritise safety, offer cutting-edge technology, and hybrid-schedule ﬂexibility,” said James Segil, President & Co-Founder of Openpath.

“We are proud to work with Allegion and its premier brand Schlage, to help change oﬃce landscapes for the better, solving for the needs of today and tomorrow.”

User experience

“When it comes to the frictionless workplace of the future, it’s clear that smart, scalable technology solutions like Openpath will play an essential role in helping businesses and commercial property owners adapt to the new world of work,” said Jeff Koziol, PACS Business Development Manager, at Allegion.

“We are excited to integrate with Openpath’s mobile security platform to create more value for our customers with less overhead cost, best-in-class features, and an unparalleled user experience.”