OpenEye, the cloud video platform, and Alarm.com have completed a joint integration to offer businesses more robust security and intelligence solutions. The cloud-to-cloud integration links OpenEye’s powerful cloud-managed video platform, OpenEye Web Services (OWS), with Alarm.com’s cloud-based smart business security platform to provide users of both companies’ solutions with enhanced video verification capabilities and advanced real-time alert notifications.
The integration automatically pushes sensor and event data from linked Alarm.com for Business systems to OWS so subscribers get actionable alerts, video verification of critical events, and streamlined incident video search capabilities.
Audio alarm verification
Onsite OWS users can receive Alarm.com intrusion and access event alerts on-screen for active monitoring, while remote managers receive mobile push notifications. With OpenEye’s central station integrations, monitoring centres can provide critical visual and audio alarm verification services.
“Our integration with Alarm.com continues the expansion of our partner ecosystem and gives our customers the ability to leverage the strengths of both platforms to provide users with the best security and intelligence solution possible,” says Rick Sheppard CEO and Founder of OpenEye. “Users can now marry our cloud video platform, and the actionable intelligence of OWS, with Alarm.com’s trusted intrusion and access control solutions through their choice of either company’s service portals.”
Relevant video event
OpenEye Cloud Connect lets Alarm.com for Business users take advantage of the VSaaS platform
Alarm.com for Business users have easy access to video from OpenEye’s video systems through this new integration – called OpenEye Cloud Connect – as well as camera recordings associated with access control, sensor, and intrusion devices, directly on their Alarm.com for Business Activity Page.
Events on the activity page include a link that opens the OWS Web Client in their browser to view video from linked cameras at the time an event occurred. Alarm.com for Business mobile users can select events with the linked video that automatically opens the OpenEye mobile app showing the relevant video event. OpenEye Cloud Connect lets Alarm.com for Business users take advantage of OpenEye’s cloud-based Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) platform.
Expansion of commercial solutions
Subscribers can filter and search for important events on the Alarm.com mobile app or web portal and have one-click access to corresponding OpenEye video footage. Connecting both platforms in the cloud reduces time spent manually searching for video footage of important events and creates a better user experience.
“Our teams have worked hard to integrate our platforms and enhance the value of our respective solutions for partners and end-users,” said Jeff Bedell, chief strategy and innovation officer at Alarm.com. “As the shift to video-surveillance-as-a-service grows stronger, both Alarm.com and OpenEye now are well-positioned to meet the increasing needs of our customers. This is a significant step forward in the expansion of our commercial solutions.”