The Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA), an industry body comprised of stakeholders from all facets of the security, safety and building automation space, announced it has joined Euralarm, the association of European manufacturers, installers and service providers from the electronic fire safety and security industry.
By joining the Security Section within Euralarm, OSSA will contribute valuable expertise in the domain of Internet of Things (IoT), while leveraging on Euralarm’s profound relationships in the European security and safety markets. Founded in 1970, Euralarm represents the fire and security categories by providing leadership, advocacy and expertise for industry, market, policy makers and standards bodies.
Efficient standardisation processes
The European association aims to achieve fast and efficient standardisation processes for the region and engages with European institutions on legislative and regulatory issues. Its Security Section represents the intrusion, access and video sector with a focus on surveillance.
“Digital technology is transforming how we all connect with people, places and things - and this evolution offers big - literally life-saving - benefits and possibilities to the fire, security and safety space,” said Paul van der Zanden, General Director, Euralarm.
Video security cameras
“The member companies that make up OSSA are some of today’s strongest innovators and leaders within the video security and building technology categories. Sharing their collective expertise into programmes we have in the works makes good sense as we together can lift up the same industries to benefit those we work hard to serve, save and protect.”
Through OSSA, Alliance members work together to drive an open platform principle and philosophy to harmonise the security and safety marketplace and fuel innovation beyond the limits of a single organisation. Founded in late 2018, members to date have made great strides in laying the foundation for IoT openness within the security and safety markets, starting with video security cameras.
Security industry stakeholders
Significant markers include the introduction of the OSSA common Technology Stack and two resulting specifications, the introduction of the first OSSA-inspired digital marketplace, and the newly unveiled “Driven by OSSA” designation for the first commercially available video security devices based on the Alliance philosophy and purpose.
“Our Alliance was founded to enhance trust and enable innovation and value for security industry stakeholders and customers, and along this journey toward an open ecosystem platform we’re always interested in combining efforts with fellow associations where there’s shared vision and synergy,” said Johan Jubbega, President, Open Security & Safety Alliance.
IoT experience
“In cooperation with Euralarm, we can bring OSSA’s platform and IoT experience to other areas in the security and safety market and speed up innovation in the industry together.”
Organisations interested in the Euralarm membership or seeking more information about Euralarm and the important work their members have underway, visit here. Organisations interested in learning more about OSSA, its membership benefits and the Alliance’s activities can stay informed on their websites.
Data security and privacy
The Euralarm members make society safer through systems and services for fire detection and extinguishing
The Open Security & Safety Alliance is a collaboration initiative that brings together like-minded organisations in order to create a framework providing standards and specifications for common components including an operating system, IoT infrastructure, collective approach for data security and privacy, and a drive for improved levels of performance for security and safety solutions.
This will help the market and parties involved to focus on the aspects that really add value for their customers and open up new application possibilities, even beyond security and safety. Euralarm represents the electronic fire and security industry, providing leadership and expertise for industry, market, policy makers and standards bodies.
Video monitoring systems
The Euralarm members make society safer and secure through systems and services for fire detection and extinguishing, intrusion detection, access control, video monitoring, alarm transmission and alarm receiving centres. Founded in 1970, Euralarm represents over 5000 companies within the fire safety and security industry valued at 67 billion Euros. Euralarm members are national associations and individual companies from across Europe.