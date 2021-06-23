Customers who are interested in strengthening and streamlining their security infrastructure will find that access control is typically one of the first upgrades to be considered, and depending on the product chosen, ultimately will determine how effective it proves to be for their business.
When questions or concerns arise about access control products or services, there can often be a disconnect or a delay in between the customer and the integrator, as the integrator may be occupied with other customers or may need to refer to the manufacturer for specific information, thus creating a gap.
Touchless access control
Open Options, however, does things a little differently. Enter, Connect Care. While access control has played a significant role in the security market over the last few years, the demand for touchless solutions has skyrocketed, since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent survey, 44% of office workers feel access control is more necessary after the pandemic.
This opens the door to brand new customers for the security industry, who may not have a full understanding of access control, and many will need guidance and necessary training and support, along the way. This begs the question, will the integrator chosen just provide a service, or kindle a long-lasting partnership?
“Maintaining strong and trusted relationships with customers is vital,” said Chuck O’Leary, President of Open Options, adding “Many customers over the last few months are new to access control, and need guidance and support when questions or concerns arise.”
Connect Care
For example, Open Options' customer relationship tool, Connect Care, spans across four important pillars of their open platform access control solution, including - technical support, platform support, professional services, and training.
Chuck O’Leary adds, “We believe that providing these options for our customers, empowers them with the knowledge and expertise of our solution and their access control system as a whole.”
Product scalability
Before an organisation commits to an access control product or integrator, it’s vital to ensure that the product will be able to scale as the business grows, and that the provider will be knowledgeable and dependable, when customers have questions or concerns regarding their access control system.
In order to support the flood of new customers searching for touchless security solutions, customer support needs to be at the forefront of the integrator’s organisation, if the partnership is to be successful.