Open Options, a provider of innovative access control solutions, continues to build upon its commitment to innovation with the launch of Fusion X. This new web-based access control software includes all the benefits of the robust DNA Fusion platform but requires no software installation, or dedicated PC required.
Fusion X
The built-in web server allows programming and maintenance from any Internet-enabled browser and is designed using Flex API v2, based on the flexible Html5 platform.
With Fusion X, customers can benefit from a thin client solution that eliminates the need for running full versions of DNA Fusion on multiple PCs throughout the location.
Access control system anytime, anywhere
“Customers are increasingly looking for solutions that increase workplace productivity and value,” said Chuck O’Leary, President, Open Options.
Fusion X allows users to benefit from a reduction in expenses, and an increase in security and productivity
“With Fusion X, security and IT leaders do not need to resolve issues at the end-user desktop location. Rather, they can maintain the system remotely using any device that can access a web browser."
"This seamless and streamlined process empowers organisations with a higher level of usability and management, allowing users to benefit from a reduction in expenses, and an increase of security and productivity.”
Access through a common interface
In addition to Fusion X, Open Options is releasing DNA Fusion 8.0, a major update to their DNA Fusion software. Because access control brings the need for streamlined security, it can often have certain limitations when deployed in enterprise-sized organisations.
Open Options works to alleviate these issues by supplying personnel management, setting use limits, adding and removing access, and more. DNA Fusion also enables stakeholders to monitor several systems, including audio and IP video recording, through a common interface. This new robust update will allow users to convert from legacy access levels to access level groups through a new utility.
DNA Fusion 8.0 will also provide customers with the ability to integrate Schindler solutions for those who need to support multiple systems or endpoints. DNA Fusion 8.0 is required to run Fusion X, and both are available for immediate release.