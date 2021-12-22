Related Links

Yossi Cohen, former head of the Mossad and current director of Softbank's operations in Israel, spoke at a conference of security consultants of the AI Company Oosto held in Raanana, Israel.

Cohen, "Why is Softbank in the world of machine vision and Vision AI at all? Governments and corporations around the world today face security threats everywhere - within the organisation's facilities, on the street, in the face of threats of damage and theft, and of course in the face of national security threats. Facial recognition is a key tool for dealing with these threats.”

Biometric identification

"Biometric identification is reliable and accurate, but why facial recognition technology? I know past attempts from other security organisations have asked us - how can you help us deal with the threat of the lone terrorist?”

“If we take for example the field of fingerprinting that the whole world is running into, we will find that in the real world it is a very difficult field to treat. The reason is that relying on a fingerprint requires the cooperation of the terrorist or the criminal, who of course does not volunteer to cooperate with us. On the contrary, he is aware of the technology. When the collection is done physically - it just does not work.”

Oosto brings a willingness to adopt face-recognition-based solutions on the part of both organisations and users"

Adopting face-recognition-based solutions

“We have therefore identified in Softbank that the field of Vision AI will occupy a central and primary place as a biometric security solution, which does not require contact or cooperation of the object. I followed the development of Oosto and Softbank's great interest in a company's groundbreaking technology.”

“Oosto also brings a line in terms of privacy, and as CEO Golan mentioned, we see acceptance of the technology and a great willingness to adopt face-recognition-based solutions on the part of both organisations and users."

Integrative software and solutions

“Oosto also uses existing CCTV cameras to secure border crossings, public transportation, retail chains, and other public spaces. This very sophisticated software has created an integrative capability to integrate countless existing end devices and ones that will exist in the future. We get great feedback. Oosto's customers embrace and embrace the technology we offer.”

“I intend to expand and accelerate the day-to-day collaboration between Softbank and Oosto. We have a portfolio of over 300 leading companies in their field that are in constant contact with governments and huge corporations. I said to Avi Golan: See these companies as "ambassadors" of Oosto. Ambassadors who will present Oosto's capabilities and the company's effective solutions to the security challenges that governments and corporations will face in the coming years, and above all - personal security, and national security."

AI and face recognition regulations

Oosto's machine vision capabilities, Vision AI and facial recognition tech to agencies around the world"

Avi Golan CEO of Oosto said, “Oosto provides machine vision capabilities, Vision AI and facial recognition tech to airports, football stadiums, banks, casinos, retail giants, and law enforcement agencies around the world. It is a huge and fast-growing market.”

“Why now? One vector is the maturation of the technology which today is very accurate, very fast, and the total cost to the customer is declining. The second vector is the acceptance of technology. The regulation around AI and face recognition, which is now being formulated, also creates a safe environment and brings out "bad actors" and unacceptable practices.”

Strategic investments

“All of this is possible thanks to the trust placed in us by Oosto investors, including some of the most sophisticated and aggressive venture capital funds in the world including Softbank which led the last round of raising $ 235 million.”

“I had the privilege of serving as an operating partner at Softbank and getting to know firsthand the exciting vision of Softbank founder Masa San, regarding the AI revolution we are in the midst of. Softbank's stated strategy is to locate and invest in companies that will become category leaders after the AI revolution."

Real-time threat detection

Later in the conference, Ofer Schmidt, Oosto Israel, and Central Europe Sales Manager, presented how leading casinos in Las Vegas use Oosto's facial recognition security solution to detect threats in real-time and to identify VIPs and self-excluders in an audience of thousands of players.

