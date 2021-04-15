ONVIF, the renowned global standardisation initiative for IP-based physical security products, has announced that more than 20,000 security products are now conformant to its various profiles.
This new milestone underscores the strong market demand for interoperability of hardware and software offerings and the relevance of ONVIF as a recognised driver of open standards within physical security.
Conformant security products
“The mission of ONVIF is simple – To provide and promote open interfaces that in turn will increase freedom of choice for end users,” said Leonid Levit, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee, adding “Achieving this milestone means there is no question that the market regards interoperability, through ONVIF conformance, to be a fundamental requirement in our industry.”
Much of the growth relating to the number of conformant products has happened within the past few years, as ONVIF surpassed 10,000 conformant products in 2018. This indicates a clear commitment from ONVIF members and the industry, at large, to building IP-based products and systems that enable users to build, change and grow their system free of proprietary constraints.
Meeting interoperability needs
ONVIF conformant products are produced only by ONVIF member companies and must support at least one ONVIF profile
Forthcoming ONVIF profiles, specifically the Profile M Release Candidate for metadata, which is to be finalised later in 2021, are expected to drive further growth in the number of conformant products to meet interoperability needs in new operational environments, such as in the Cloud and with systems running advanced analytics, powered by Artificial Intelligence.
ONVIF conformant products are produced only by ONVIF member companies and must support at least one ONVIF profile. Products must be registered under the ONVIF list of conformant products, in order to be considered conformant. The conformant products page on the ONVIF website is the only authoritative list of ONVIF conformant products.
Interoperability for IP-based physical security products
Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a globally recognised industry forum, driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organisation has a global member base of established cameras, Video Management System (VMS) and access control companies, and more than 20,000 profile conformant products.
ONVIF offers Profile S for streaming video, Profile G for recording and storage, Profile C for physical access control, Profile Q for improved out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and Profile T for advanced streaming. ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions that ONVIF conformant products can provide.
Further information about ONVIF conformant products, including member companies and their conformant models, is available on the organisation’s official website.