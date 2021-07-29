ONVIF, the global standardisation initiative for IP-based physical security products, has announced that it will end its support for Profile Q early next year since it contains certain specifications that are no longer consistent with current cyber security best practices.
Profile Q
Profile Q was developed to provide an easy setup of a conformant device on an IP network. It requires a Profile Q conformant device to allow anonymous access to all ONVIF commands, during the setup process in the factory default state.
This does not follow current cyber security best practices, which recommend, among other things, that a network device require users to set passwords and other access rights before the device can be used. Since the specifications of a profile cannot be changed as it would impact interoperability between products that conform to a specific profile, Profile Q will be deprecated on March 31, 2022.
ONVIF conformant products
“ONVIF conformant products are used in a wide variety of industries and geographies, with different requirements when it comes to cyber security policies or best practices,” said Leo Levit, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee.
Leo adds, “As these cyber threats evolve quickly, it’s important that users are aware of these best practices to ensure they are implementing cyber security measures that are appropriate for their organisation.”
ONVIF Network Interface Specifications
ONVIF recommends following industry best practices and local regulations, and staying informed about technology changes from the market.
The ONVIF Network Interface Specifications have defined network protocols that include security elements, such as TLS (Transport Layer Security), which allows ONVIF devices with that feature to communicate with clients across a network, in a way that protects against eavesdropping and tampering.
ONVIF Default Access Policy
ONVIF specifications also cover the ONVIF Default Access Policy, which specifies that there should be different access classes to services based on different user roles. Manufacturers can implement these ONVIF specifications regardless of whether the specifications are included in a profile or not.
Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a well-recognised industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organisation has a global member base of established camera, video management system and access control companies and more than 20,000 profile conformant products.
IP interoperability solutions expansion
ONVIF offers Profile S for streaming video, Profile G for video recording and storage, Profile C for physical access control, Profile A for broader access control configuration, Profile T for advanced video streaming, Profile M for metadata and events for analytics applications and Profile D for access control peripherals.
ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions that ONVIF conformant products can provide.