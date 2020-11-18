ONVIF, the global standardisation initiative for IP-based physical security products, hosted its 22nd ONVIF Developers’ Plugfest as a virtual event in October 2020, supporting the continued demand for interoperable solutions.
Nearly 50 developers and engineers from 26 ONVIF member companies gathered virtually over two weeks in October and completed nearly 200 hours of testing. Developers could test products independently for profile conformance, as well as assess interoperability between their devices and those from other manufacturers.
"Like so many other organisations, ONVIF has had to adapt to new ways of collaborating and exchanging ideas,” said Per Björkdahl, Chair of the ONVIF Steering Committee, adding “Interoperability doesn’t happen in a vacuum and, while nothing will replace valuable face-to-face interaction with our members, we are grateful for the continued participation of member companies in supporting ONVIF profile conformance.”
Profiles tested at this event include Profile A for access control configuration, Profile C for door control and event management, Profile S for basic video streaming, Profile T for advanced video streaming, Profile G for edge storage and retrieval, Profile Q for quick installation and the Profile M Release Candidate for metadata and analytics for smart applications.
ONVIF Developers’ Plugfests are typically held twice a year around the world
ONVIF Developers' Plugfests are typically held twice a year around the world, allowing the global members of ONVIF to gather and test their implementations. Due to the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, details of the 23rd virtual ONVIF Developers' Plugfest will be announced at a later date.
ONVIF is a well-recognised industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organisation has a global member base of established camera, video management system and access control companies and more than 19,000 profile conformant products.
Profile S for streaming video
ONVIF offers Profile S for streaming video, Profile G for recording and storage, Profile C for physical access control, Profile Q for improved out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and Profile T for advanced streaming.
ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions ONVIF conformant products can provide.