Advancing its position as an emerging standard for physical threat management, Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, announces it has acquired SIGMA Threat Management Associates (SIGMA).
The acquisition builds on the companies’ successful partnership integrating SIGMA’s precedent-setting threat assessment protocols and their subject matter expertise with Ontic’s ground-breaking protective intelligence technology platform and enhances its ability to scale its Fortune 500 business, education and government offerings.
“Through our partnership with SIGMA in the past year we have created a more robust, end-to-end Ontic platform — one that physical security professionals need as social and political issues continue to fuel threats and disruptions that span companies, communities, and educational institutions,” said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. “Bringing SIGMA into the Ontic family is a powerful advancement towards creating a holistic industry standard that marries protective intelligence with effective investigative strategies that strengthen organisational continuity.”
Founded by CEO Dr. Marisa Randazzo, an internationally renowned expert on targeted violence, threat assessment, and protective intelligence investigations for the prevention of school shootings, workplace violence and other targeted attacks, SIGMA provides threat assessment and violence prevention services to businesses, educational and community institutions, security professionals, and prominent individuals and family offices.
The SIGMA Workplace Threat Assessment module helps professionals in human resources, corporate security, executive protection, and employee assistance programs to evaluate and address threatening behaviour and reduce the risk of workplace violence.
“Our shared vision of charting a course for a new security standard through the combination of protective intelligence and threat assessment is what makes today’s announcement exciting for the entire SIGMA team and industry,” said Dr. Marisa Randazzo, SIGMA CEO and founder. “It has never been more important for professionals in corporate security, human resources, executive protection, and security teams to have a unified platform for data, tools, strategy and case management to help keep their organisations safe.”
As part of the acquisition, Dr. Randazzo becomes Executive Director for the Ontic Center of Excellence, reporting to Tom Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer. The Center of Excellence will collaborate with the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence, which is helmed by counterterrorism expert, former special agent and New York Times best-selling author Fred Burton.
Dr. Randazzo and her team will manage strategic consulting and services to support Ontic clients in developing threat assessment protocols that help them coordinate their protective intelligence programs.