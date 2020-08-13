OnSolve, the global provider of mass notification and critical communication solutions for enterprise, small business, and government organisations, announced the acquisition of Stabilitas, a situational awareness provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify adverse events, analyse the risks posed by those events, and provide stakeholders with actionable threat intelligence.
Critical event information
Stabilitas’ AI solution constantly ingests more than 17,000 global data sources to identify nearly 300,000 critical events each day, such as natural disasters and geopolitical incidents. The solution then identifies the people, facilities, assets, and operations impacted by those events in real-time.
This allows decision-makers to effectively monitor and confidently respond to the multitude of natural and man-made incidents that endanger lives and pose billions of dollars in risk to organisations each year.
OnSolve’s award-winning critical communications solutions coupled with Stabilitas’ critical event intelligence will deliver a platform for end-to-end threat intelligence and response capabilities. This acquisition is part of OnSolve’s strategy to enhance its global portfolio of solutions that enable people to make faster, better-informed decisions and reduce risk when managing critical events.
Mass notification
Our customers will now be able to leverage the latest technological advances to more quickly and accurately anticipate"
“This transaction demonstrates OnSolve’s deep commitment to transforming its mass notification offerings to create the most innovative and modern platform in the comprehensive critical event management segment,” said OnSolve Chief Executive Officer Mark Herrington. “Our customers will now be able to leverage the latest technological advances to more quickly and accurately anticipate, analyse and manage crises to ultimately keep people safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. This acquisition also enables us to uniquely provide business resiliency and continuity by combining situational awareness, critical communications as well as incident management. We are excited to welcome the talented Stabilitas employees in this next chapter of OnSolve’s growth.”
AI-powered critical event intelligence
“Joining OnSolve was a natural fit because we are both focused on keeping people and organisations safe,” said Greg Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabilitas. “Stabilitas’ AI-powered critical event intelligence coupled with OnSolve’s leading global critical communications solutions will take critical event management to the next level. We developed Stabilitas to help organizations save time, money, and lives. By partnering with OnSolve, we can realise that vision and provide organisations the most comprehensive critical event management capabilities available.”
Critical event management solution
Groupdolists’ mobile-centric solution instantly convenes geographically disparate incident response teams
OnSolve’s critical communication solutions combined with Stabilitas’ situational awareness capabilities are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Groupdolists, a global incident management provider.
Groupdolists’ mobile-centric solution instantly convenes geographically disparate incident response teams, automatically assigns tasks and tracks completion in real-time, facilitates rich media file-sharing as well as real-time voice, text, and chat while providing a chronological audit trail of actions taken toward critical event resolution – all without dependency on organisational infrastructure.
Before, during, and after a critical event strikes, organisations will now have the power of AI to inform timely and accurate situational awareness, the relevance and speed of leading mass notification services to manage critical communications, and the ability to holistically and seamlessly manage critical events through incident management – all from OnSolve.