Oncam, the provider of premium 360-degree video capture technologies, announces the release of updated firmware that transforms the already powerful and compact C-Series cameras into some of the most advanced and flexible cameras of their kind on the market. With the addition of multi-mode, users can choose from five different views and stream up to four of them simultaneously.
Multi-mode adds flexibility, versatility and ultimately expands the use cases possible with 360-video technology. With the updated C-Series, stakeholders are empowered to record everything that happens within a scene with 360-degree video coverage and at the same time easily configure alternate and more natural looking views tailored to specific needs.
Wall-mounted cameras
The enhanced functionalities of the C-Series continue to be powered by the Qualcomm
The enhanced functionalities of the C-Series continue to be powered by the Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform, which spans a full range of system-on-chips (SoCs) designed for running compute-intensive workloads at the edge of the network.
With multi-mode, users can stream four different views at any given time including:
- Fisheye: A standard 360-degree fisheye view that is ideal for total situational awareness.
- Panoramic+: A 5:2 pre-dewarped panoramic view best suited for wall-mounted cameras that use the center of the fisheye sensor to generate an actual 180-degree image. Panoramic+ also includes specifically designed accessories to help ensure the correct tilting of the camera at the desired angle. Created for both the Indoor and Outdoor Plus models, Panoramic+ accessories will be available to purchase from Q3. This 180-degree view can also be set for all streams in Panoramic+ Only Mode, providing a compelling replacement for popular Evolution 180 cameras, which are being placed in the end of life.
- Corridor+: A split 2-way corridor view, Corridor+ allows to see in two opposite directions of a 360-image at the same time, with no gap in between, so that objects move seamlessly from one section to the other.
- T Corridor+: A perfect 3-way junction view, T Corridor+ focuses on three chosen directions in the fisheye image without any gap so that what is directly in front can be monitored as well as what’s on either side.
- VCam: A user-defined dewarped view of a chosen area of the fisheye image, where users can decide which specific area of the scene is of interest and focus on it.
Intelligent video solutions
“Multi-mode delivers unrivalled camera flexibility, all from one camera,” said Dilen Thakrar, Product Manager, Oncam. “This camera solution can be tailored to many needs. Whether an operator requires a 360-degree camera, a panoramic camera, or both at the same time, the C-Series can exceed the expectations of 360-video today."
Oncam and its partners have been pivotal in expanding the adoption of 360-degree video surveillance
"Being able to offer this level of versatility all from the same camera ensures we can meet many more uses cases whilst providing simpler configuration, ordering and stocking processes for our partners.” Since launching the C-Series in 2020, Oncam and its partners have been pivotal in expanding the adoption of 360-degree video surveillance across the globe. These efforts have resulted in significant growth with enterprises turning to its intelligent video solutions to support mission-critical use cases.
Digital transformation strategies
“Video is a core data source generated from IoT deployments and 360-degree video is an integral part of this ecosystem,” said Jérôme Jacqmin, Senior Director Business Development, Qualcomm Communications S.A.R.L. “Our continued collaboration with Oncam contributes to the development of the innovative video solutions that enable organisations to enhance their digital transformation strategies. We believe that together, we are pushing the envelope of what is possible with video.”
“We’re not just leading the way in 360-degree video. We’re redefining it for the next evolution of IoT and security solutions,” said Jon Marsh, SVP Technology, Oncam. “We’re dedicated to providing our strategic alliance partners and customers with the flexibility they need to achieve their ever-evolving operational and security requirements. This commitment is driven by our promise to continue to leverage our deep expertise in panoramic imaging and edge dewarping to push the envelopes of 360-video technology.”