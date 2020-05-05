OM Security has achieved a host of benefits having consolidated its employee scheduling, patrol monitoring and mobile workforce management software requirements into a single system. Since the adoption of SmartTask, the company has gained increased visibility and control over 200 security officers, significantly freeing up management time, reducing operating costs and enhancing service delivery
The cloud-based solution has also enabled OM Security to launch a new 24/7 control room, further expanding its offering to customers.
“By automating and streamlining our workforce-based processes using SmartTask, we are able to make best use of our resources while providing complete transparency for customers,” explains Jay Jagatia, Director of OM Security. “The software delivers a comprehensive management, rostering and reporting system that is giving us a clear edge and competitive advantage within the security sector.”
SmartTask is helping manage the team of security officers – across the OM Security and Premier Services operations – that provide a range of services including manned guarding, mobile patrol and alarm response at over 1,000 customer sites nationwide. SmartTask enabled smartphones monitor proof of attendance, completed patrol checkpoints and lone worker welfare, with GPS location tracking for added accuracy and peace of mind.
Security officers are also using SmartForms to capture electronic data and photos for inspections and incident reporting. OM Security’s new 24/7 control room, based at its office location in Ascot, Berkshire, is underpinned by SmartTask’s live monitoring features. The interactive dashboard provides a real-time overview of how the business is performing, with at-a-glance visibility of the attendance, status and safety of all security guards.
This allows the company to quickly identify where critical issues are occurring and respond quickly to any operational issues and incident alerts. SmartTask’s advanced reporting is also enabling OM Security to simplify billing and payroll by accessing highly accurate timesheet and activity data. Not only is this streamlining financial procedures, but also dramatically reducing incoming calls from customers and staff including a 98 per cent and 80 per cent reduction respectively in invoice and wage queries.
Meanwhile, clients can access service delivery details through a web-based customer portal for total transparency of their individual security operation.
“With SmartTask, we have everything needed, right at our fingertips, so we can maximise performance, operate efficiently and share vital information both internally and with customers. However, the team at SmartTask are continually looking at new ways to update and improve the software, developing new features based on our feedback and their detailed understanding of the marketplace,” adds Jagatia.
Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask commented: “The unrivalled functionality of SmartTask means businesses within the security sector are now able to bring together a wide range of business and operational requirements into a single system."
"This is why a growing number of SME, mid-sized and top 30 security companies are already benefiting from the strong return on investment, delivered by the most comprehensive employee scheduling and mobile workforce management software currently available.”