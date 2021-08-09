Olymbec is one of the largest, privately owned industrial real estate company on the east coast. Managing upwards of 300 properties in Quebec, Canada and 15 different states in the US, they own more than 30 million square feet of real estate property.
Securing real estate properties
Managing this much real estate means that Olymbec has to balance a variety of concerns, including providing positive tenant experiences, generating revenue, and protecting assets. When it comes to security, the company is faced with everything from accidental damage and theft to vandalism and refuse dumping both inside and outside their buildings. However, Olymbec’s existing analogue-based camera systems were not meeting the company’s needs.
After looking at a number of different options, the company chose Hanwha Techwin because of the range of products, the modularity of the solutions, the excellent training and customer support, and the cost, which allows Olymbec to add components easily.
IP cameras connected to Wisenet WAVE or NVRs
Olymbec has deployed over 700 operational cameras and carries stock for both replacement purposes and new systems. The deployed cameras are connected to either Wisenet WAVE VMS in their larger installations or to NVRs in their smaller installations.
Through their VPN, everyone, from the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to security personnel and property managers, can access video footage from every one of their 700+ cameras remotely from their phones and tablets. This allows them to view footage from anywhere, at any time and gives them the flexibility to react quickly and appropriately, when an incident occurs.
Hanwha Techwin cameras installed
Hanwha Techwin cameras have the capability to trigger alerts and alert security personnel, based on a variety of rules, such as detecting motion after hours.
The real estate company, Olymbec has spent three quarters of a million dollars on equipment from Hanwha Techwin, to deploy its new security infrastructure. The result is a robust, homogenous environment that makes it easy to manage and add new camera systems to its properties.
Multi-sensor, multi-directional cameras
The cameras are used as a deterrent for investigative purposes. This means that Olymbec relies heavily on the quality of the video feed. To capture the best possible video, Jack Ross decided to go with multi-sensor, multi-directional cameras, which are deployed across the company’s properties allowing them to cover a very wide area with just a single device.
The multi-sensor cameras also work very well when it comes time to pull footage. This is especially helpful, considering Olymbec’s security department receives video requests from law enforcement 4-5 times each month.
Ensuring integrity of video evidence
As Jack Ross, Chief Technology Officer, Olymbec USA & Canada, explains “Using our new security system, we are able to ensure the integrity of our video evidence. This is important when local law enforcement asks us for footage to help with an investigation.”
Olymbec remains enthusiastic about their decision to install Hanwha cameras. “It was important for us to choose a platform that is both complex enough to meet our needs and reliable enough to set up and simply let run. When it comes to reliability, as well as flexibility and ease-of-use, I think Hanwha really shines,” concludes Ross.