Ojo Technology, a Northern California security systems integrator, has promoted Chris Krajewski to vice president of sales and services. Ulises (Lou) Ramirez has been hired as the manager for the company’s project management team and Saul Abreu joins the company as operations manager for the Sacramento office.
Krajewski started with the company as the general manager of its Central Valley office located in Stockton, California. He was later promoted to vice president of services and will now also take on the role of vice president of sales overseeing the company’s sales and marketing teams.
New sales role
Ramirez will oversee Ojo’s team of project managers ensuring projects run smoothly
“As we deal with the current pandemic, it is more important than ever that we have the right people helping our customers navigate through these times,” said Angie Wong, founder and chief executive officer at Ojo Technology. “Chris has done an excellent job as vice president of services and I know he will bring that same level of quality to his new sales role.”
Ramirez will oversee Ojo’s team of project managers ensuring projects run smoothly and are completed on time and within budget. Previously, he was a senior project manager at Netronix Integration and a senior tech at RFI Communications & Security Systems.
Meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations
Abreu will manage Ojo Technology’s Sacramento office and act as a project manager for the region. He previously worked at Securitas and Netronix.
“Our success is built on top-quality customer service that includes how a project is managed from start to finish, “ said Wong. “I’m confident Lou and Saul will help us to continue meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”