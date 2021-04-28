Ocucon, the Newcastle-based technology company, is to launch its Pixelate video redaction software in the US market.
Global expansion
As part of its global expansion, Ocucon launches Pixelate in the US, accessing a market estimated to be worth around a third of the £750 million global video redaction software sector. The launch follows on from a successful year at Ocucon.
In April 2020, Ocucon developed and then deployed Occupi, a low-cost solution for occupancy control issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, across a number of retail locations.
AI video redaction software
Pixelate is an intelligent video redaction software program that uses AI and machine learning to redact or blur the faces of third parties appearing in surveillance footage, allowing users to provide timely answers to Subject Access Requests (SARs).
Its efficient automated video redaction system is suitable for all types of camera footage and complies with standards imposed by the EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA). In order to launch in the US, Ocucon will be hosting Pixelate on the IBM Cloud.
Protecting personal information
Pixelate is an easy-to-use, professional, video redaction solution Companies with large numbers of customers accessing their premises, such as fast food outlets and supermarkets, are facing increasing SAR requests.
Driving the demand for software like Pixelate, are not only data privacy laws, including the UK’s Data Protection Act, GDPR in Europe, and CCPA in California, but also other US legislation including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), which require organisations to protect personally identifiable information, such as images found within surveillance footage.
Easy-to-use solution
In the UK, leading chains including KFC are already using Pixelate successfully. The Asset Protection Team at KFC UK and Ireland, said, “We would recommend Pixelate to anyone looking for an easy-to-use, professional, video redaction solution.”
Gary Trotter, chief executive of Ocucon, said, “Working with such a globally renowned company as IBM shows how well regarded Pixelate in particular and Ocucon’s technology in general, is. The opportunity for Ocucon to grow internationally, and in particular in the US, is enormous.”