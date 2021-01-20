Globally renowned IP video surveillance integrator, NW Security (NW Systems Group) has signed a partnership agreement with the major unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions provider, Arcules.
Arcules VSaaS platform
The Arcules Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) platform provides organisations with an underlying cloud infrastructure, which offers features such as compatibility between sites, low video latency, data encryption, redundancy, streamlined maintenance, automatic firmware updates and easy onboarding, all built on the Google Cloud Platform.
Google Cloud offers several major advantages for those exploring the option of migrating their CCTV system into the Cloud. Firstly, Google has invested in building its own data centres around Europe which can ensure new data privacy requirements under EU Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are met, while simultaneously minimising data latency to a few microseconds, something that is crucial in live monitoring of CCTV for example.
Google Cloud
Google Cloud also offers considerable strength in harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). This capability can help users match CCTV camera data with data from other connected sensors to add richness to users’ understanding of incidents.
This, in turn, helps firms to become more proactive and predictive in their security operations. It also makes it easier to extract business intelligence which can be put to work to find efficiencies and improve profitability for businesses.
Fully open platform with support for IP cameras
Arcules offers a fully open platform including support for over 3,000 IP camera models available in the market. This enables customers to migrate their existing surveillance cameras to an Arcules Cloud account without the need to buy new cameras.
Arcules, which was spun out of Milestone Systems three years ago, also benefits from tight integration with the Video Management Software (VMS) solutions company. This allows Milestone XProtect customers to make smaller remote sites live quickly and with minimal IT resources and downtime using the award-winning Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution. Arcules remains a Canon Group company together with both Milestone and Axis.
Migration of CCTV systems into the cloud
Frank Crouwel, Managing Director of NW Security (NW Systems Group), commented “We are right on the cusp of an acceleration in the migration of CCTV systems into the cloud. Over two thirds (71 per cent) of England-based medium and large-sized firms in the private sector and 43 per cent of public sector organisations we surveyed in September 20201, are planning to migrate CCTV systems into the cloud within the next 12 months.”
It’s important to have well developed services for helping firms to migrate CCTV into the cloud"
Frank adds, “It’s important to have well developed services for helping firms to migrate CCTV into the cloud. Arcules now offers the right combination of highly secure, yet open and flexible cloud CCTV platform with easy onboarding paths for customers. We are very pleased to be Arcules’ first integrator partner for the United Kingdom.”
Open and flexible cloud CCTV platform
Michael Hyglid, Sales Director EMEA at Arcules, said “NW Security is set to be a key partner for us in the United Kingdom. Unusually, it has a broad base of customers who prefer to buy equipment direct, often via its specialist IP CCTV online store - Network webcams. NW Security then helps many of these companies to integrate and configure this equipment, so it works optimally.”
He adds, “They also understand that some customers are likely to favour buying surveillance capabilities via OPEX rather than incurring considerable CAPEX, which is where Arcules has a lot to offer. I’ve also been impressed by their knowledge of other cloud providers.”
‘Cloud first’ platform
Michael further stated, “They understood right away that we are not just a software solution that’s been ported into the cloud but are a 100 per cent ‘cloud first’ platform built on leading cloud tools and principles. They also understand where we are today and the strength of our technology roadmap.”