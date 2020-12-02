A new study of CCTV system managers, commissioned by security technology company NW Security, found that nearly half (46 percent) of medium and large-sized businesses across England, plan to use their CCTV systems to support remote management of processes and people in the workplace.
The study also uncovered the fact that the primary reason for investing in CCTV systems in the workplace is to keep staff safe while working.
Remote management
One clear finding was that CCTV systems are increasingly being used for a new purpose during the pandemic: remote management.
Many businesses from manufacturers to distribution centres have physical operations that need ongoing visual monitoring from wherever managers are based during the pandemic.
Frank Crouwel, managing director of NW Security explained, “CCTV systems can provide the eyes and ears for managers working from home or elsewhere. CCTV can help them to make sure systems and processes are running smoothly, ensuring staff are working safely and with sufficient support.”
Survey on medium and large-sized firms
52% felt CCTV provides another method of identification and 50% felt CCTV systems manage and enforce social distancing NW Security’s survey also asked medium and large-sized firms whether they expect their existing surveillance systems to be able to support a safe return to the workplace for most employees, in the light of COVID control measures.
Over half (52 percent) of businesses felt CCTV could be used to provide another method of identification in support of some workplaces’ drive for contactless access to work premises and buildings. And half (50 percent) felt CCTV systems ought to be able to help manage and enforce social distancing in the workplace.
In addition, just under half (48 percent) thought CCTV ought to be used to trace all people's movements in and around the office to ensure that staff was following directional arrows around buildings and wearing face masks for example.
COVID control measures
Frank Crouwel, Managing Director of NW Security, added, “Our study uncovers key areas where CCTV systems are being used to help businesses manage through the pandemic.”
“Video surveillance systems are now supporting observance of COVID control measures associated with ‘back to the office’ pushes after lockdowns for example. CCTV is also enabling more effective remote management during full lockdowns when most of us need to be operating from home and minimising travel.”
Video technologies
Frank continues “It seems that there is a new realisation of the role of video in managing businesses. The increase in the use of CCTV as a remote management tool has been running in parallel with the exponential rise of video conferencing during the last seven months.”
“The pandemic has forced us all to use these existing video technologies, and it has simultaneously accelerated the demands placed on CCTV systems by managers right across businesses.”