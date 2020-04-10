Nutanix, a provider of enterprise cloud computing, announced that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. This is the second year that Nutanix has been recognised as a Customers’ Choice.

“At a time when many organisations are struggling with the day-to-day realities of running a business remotely, we are continuing to focus on our customers by delivering an IT infrastructure that is invisible and automated, allowing teams to focus on more immediate business needs,” said David Sangster, Chief Operating Officer at Nutanix.

Subscription-based software licenses

“To us, being recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a great honour, and only strengthens our commitment to deliver cloud computing solutions that are flexible, simple, resilient and adaptable to customers’ changing needs, including widespread remote work.”

Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) integrates compute, virtualisation, storage, networking and security, making tasks like deploying a virtual desktop environment much easier and faster. Something that would take weeks with legacy IT, can take just hours with Nutanix. Portable, subscription-based software licenses deliver valuable flexibility so IT infrastructure is no longer coupled to specific hardware devices and configurations, which could be critically important in situations where the global supply chain is impacted.

Hyperconverged infrastructure space

This Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from 68 customer ratings in the past year across multiple vendors in the hyperconverged infrastructure space. Nutanix has 301 reviews since the market began to be tracked within the Gartner Peer Insights platform and holds an average score of 4.7 out of 5.

Nutanix customers said:

Can Handle Complex Data Center Workloads Across All Industries

"We have fully implemented our Nutanix platform here. The staff at Nutanix have been very helpful from helping us plan our implementation to providing us with solution architects to help us through solving how to incorporate some of our challenging gaming software pieces."

- Database Administrator in the services industry

High performance storage and virtualisation services

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform Review

"Nutanix is clearly making IT jobs easier due to its capacity of virtualisation, compute and storage. Well I have to say, not only for IT, also for the company since it reduces cost a lot! The platform delivers scalable high performance storage and virtualisation services. Giving us the tools to upgrade our VM in a very easy way and basically with the same price. Something that would be really hard to do in a regular environment because we have to think in many factors before doing it. "

- Computer Engineer in the services industry

The Best Hyperconvergence Infrastructure Of All Time

"The best hyperconvergence infrastructure, I have used for several years helping us manage our entire virtual environment and at the same time monitoring the services and something very important maintaining the continuity of the business since it is composed of nodes that share their resources and this is shown as a single resource say disks, memories, CPU and other resources found in each of the nodes."

- System Operator in the healthcare industry

Create new products and integration

Easy Implementation And An Ever Growing Product

"The product and professional services exceeded our expectations. We are still using VMware with Nutanix, but the swap from the traditional 3-tier system to Nutanix was simple. We used professional services as well, but after having them onsite, I think we could have gone without them it was that easy to setup. The product works great, it's easy to navigate, and it's pretty intuitive. Nutanix continues to innovate and create new products and integration."

- IT Manager in the finance industry

Easy Installation And [An] Awesome Growing System

"It's a complete 100% software defined beast that works well. We have not had any issue[.] I still have yet to see something not working."

- Network Engineer in the education industry

Resilient cloud software solutions

Customer focus is one of Nutanix’s core tenants, and the commitment to delighting customers is recognised in the company’s average net promoter score of 90 over the past six years, as well as the 97% customer retention rate as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

As many companies are gearing up for remote work, Nutanix continues to deliver intelligent, easy and resilient cloud software solutions, along with excellent customer service, to its nearly 16,000 customers worldwide, including nearly 880 Global 2,000 customers. The company’s flexible and scalable hyperconverged infrastructure solutions deliver the flexibility, scalability, and performance needed during these uncertain times, along with the easy deployment and management Nutanix products are known for.