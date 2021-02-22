In response to gaps in the short-range air defence radar market, Numerica Corporation (Numerica), a globally renowned company in designing and deploying state-of-the-art defence technology, has announced the development of a new USA-made, 3D radar solution for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and other short-range defence missions, Spyglass short-range surveillance radar system.
Spyglass 3D radar
Designed to fill the need for exceptional C-UAS detection and tracking performance, Spyglass from Numerica will be available soon for a broad set of applications including facility security, border surveillance, convoy and vehicle protection, air space monitoring and more.
Spyglass was born out of the first-hand experience with gaps in the short-range radar market"
“Spyglass was born out of our first-hand experience with gaps in the short-range radar market,” said Nate Knight, Vice President of Air and Missile Defence at Numerica.
He adds, “The rapidly-growing autonomous drone threat presented an opportunity to turn our attention to building a new radar from the ground up that would leverage our decades of experience solving critical air and missile defence problems and applying our proven radar processing and tracking technologies in new ways.”
Spyglass will offer advantages, including:
- Superior precision: Spyglass utilises Ku-Band Phased Array technology to provide high-precision measurements, improving targeting and classification performance at longer ranges and providing critical time for decision making and threat mitigation.
- See farther + react faster: Advanced signal processing algorithms and autonomy extend the detection range of the 3D radar allowing users to see farther and faster.
- Close the gap: Traditional pulse-doppler radar designs leave users blind up-close, while Spyglass' simultaneous transmit-and-receive design ensures threats are not missed at close ranges.
- Deploy anywhere: With a rugged, solid-state design, low power consumption and low transmit power, Spyglass is built to be deployed anywhere needed.
- Any mission covered: With embedded C2 and AI software, Spyglass is designed to enable broad-area autonomous sensor networks. Software-defined operating modes enable rapid customisation to specific mission requirements.
- Trusted U.S. partner: Designed and manufactured in the U.S. by trusted defence partners.
Efficient detection and tracking of UAS
Spyglass is designed to detect and track small, autonomous UAS beyond three and a half kilometres
Spyglass is designed to detect and track small, autonomous UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) beyond three and a half kilometres, with precise measurements to support a range of mitigation techniques. With a high degree of configurability and out-of-the-box support for distributed operations, Spyglass’ software-driven control capabilities will enable seamless integration into layered defence systems.
“We carefully selected partners for this effort who could support the delivery and integration of Spyglass to key military customers and also leverage the best in U.S. manufacturing talent,” said Jeff Poore, President of Numerica.
Collaboration with Liteye Systems and NEOTech
Jeff adds, “We have collaborated with respected partners including Liteye Systems and NEOTech to bring to life this 3D radar solution urgently needed by the U.S. Armed Forces.”
Liteye Systems, a globally renowned technology solutions provider and integrator of military and commercial solutions based in Centennial, Colorado, will be the exclusive distributor of Spyglass for Numerica.
Delivering next-gen C-UAS solutions
As an industry expert, Liteye Systems will provide seamless sales support, qualified field service and expert maintenance to ensure the best performance and experience for Spyglass end-users. In collaboration to bring Spyglass to market, both Numerica and Liteye have built a solid foundation for delivering the next generation of C-UAS solutions.
“Numerica has developed an extremely advanced radar solution that comes from deep-rooted experience working with the U.S. military since 1996,” stated Kenneth Geyer, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liteye Systems, adding “This 3D radar is uniquely designed from the warfighter’s standpoint and Liteye is excited to be part of this program.”