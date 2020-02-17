Download PDF version
Related Links

The Nukleas Integrated Security Solutions (NISS) consortium, a one stop UK security industry solution for command and control/surveillance requirements, is exhibiting at Security and Policing 2020, Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre between 3-5 March, on stand E49. The NISS consortium combines British industry excellence to provide complementary solutions for a coordinated approach on all types of security projects.

This single integrated solution combines, command and control systems, robust camera surveillance solutions, secure wireless transmission and networking, integrated communication hubs, incident management, perimeter intrusion detection, mobile devices, live streaming of images, video analytics (including world leading facial recognition) and multiple other security and safety solutions which are scalable and tailored to each unique project requirement.

Innovative and cost-effective solutions

Richard Freeman, Director of Nukleas Limited said: “We are looking forward to exhibiting at Security and Policing and welcome UK and international visitors to stand E49, next to the UK Government zone, at the centre of the event. Together, the NISS consortium has a track record of well over 140 years of providing UK manufactured products, software and services for complex site security designs and budget cycles."

"NISS can offer turnkey solutions with innovative and cost-effective solutions, supported by excellent training and we are actively seeking to build joint venture partnerships”.

Infrastructure protection and emergency services

The UK’s critical national infrastructure protection and emergency services are considered amongst the best in the world and this reputation has been built by working in partnership with the UK security industry and includes the deployment of Nukleas solutions. NISS experience and expertise ensures the safety and security of people and infrastructure across the globe, providing assurance through UK standards including those set by the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI).

The consortium concept is also advocated by the UK Government’s Department for International Trade’s Security Export Strategy and is supported by UK export finance.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
ASSA ABLOY’s SMARTair mobile access control solution helps to secure co-working business

ASSA ABLOY’s SMARTair mobile access control solution helps to secure co-working business

In case you missed it

AI is not a security cure-all, says CEO of Identity Automation
AI is not a security cure-all, says CEO of Identity Automation

With the start of the 2020s, many security industry experts are reflecting on the emerging technologies over the past decade and looking forward to what is in store in the future. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a buzzword that has infiltrated everyday nomenclature throughout the past decade. Every industry from healthcare, to banking, to security has implemented some form of AI that is touted as the hidden key to maximising productivity and/or security. However, AI technology is still in its infancy and is not the panacea that many cybersecurity experts claim. Why AI is more hype than reality AI is a nascent technology and has limited practical applications Today, AI is a nascent technology and has limited practical applications because it’s still difficult to understand the rational that is used by the machine learning algorithms for making their decisions. As a result of this limited understanding, these technologies are only leveraged for pinpointed functionality. For example, AI can be designed to analyse data for specific threats, such as malware, but AI technology is only as good as the data it analyses and cannot be fully trusted to discover new threats that emerge on their own. Furthermore, even when a threat is detected by AI, humans are still needed to confirm that a real risk is present. The value of AI in security today AI undoubtedly has its place in today’s security space. Government agencies and the military use AI to comb through hundreds of hours of call data to try to isolate terrorist or criminal activity. In its current state, AI can successfully review large amounts of data and automate repetitive tasks. The results of these services are helpful as additional data points, but at this time it makes more sense to use AI as helper technology rather than fully relying on AI to ultimately make decisions for organisations. Furthermore, AI can be utilised in access management to watch the habits of individuals and identify actions that stray outside the norm. For example, if a user logs into a system outside the normal working hours, AI can identify this anomaly and utilise step-up authentication to further validate the user should be granted access. AI can also be leveraged for access certification campaigns by providing scoring that helps approvers prioritise their efforts on certifications with low scores. However, algorithms should not be trusted to make higher stake decisions. This is because AI cannot currently be taught or programmed with the intuition that humans naturally possess, making the risk of a breach or other security threat is considerably higher. As computing power rapidly grows, so will the future of AI capabilities AI will continue to grow from its infancy into a more useful and robust tool In this next decade, AI will continue to grow from its infancy into a more useful and robust tool that companies can utilise to keep their assets and people safe. There will be a point where AI reaches a mature stage where it can truly think and learn on its own; computing power has grown exponentially in the last decade and will only continue to grow more in the next. This increase in computing power opens up a limitless number of possibilities for AI usage, especially as humans perfect and refine AI’s algorithms. For now, AI has a place in today’s security industry and has already proven to be adept at identifying threats and making society safer. While this is helpful, humans remain as a critical factor in evaluating threats. I believe that the future of AI is bright, and fully expect that our capabilities around explainable AI will rapidly advance thus providing many opportunities to leverage these technologies in a fully autonomous capacity in the not-to-distant future.

How can you be sure your organisation is protected when it comes to cyberphysical security?
How can you be sure your organisation is protected when it comes to cyberphysical security?

At ISC West this year, emerging technologies will be on display to help organisations manage their environments, from the building itself to who’s on the premises and what’s going on at any given moment. Top of mind this year is cybersecurity, compliance and management of security assets as threats rise and governing bodies put regulations in place that businesses need to react to. The good news is that the shift in approach to holistic monitoring of cyber and physical assets can move enterprises to a place of digital transformation and proactive management rather than reactive practices based on threats and changing regulations. The show provides an opportunity for both vendors and potential customers to learn from each other about what’s out there and what’s needed in terms of future solutions as the industry evolves. Are you in cyber and physical security compliance? At this year’s show, we’ll continue to see developments focused on integration of cyber physical security that will lead to deeper understanding of the relationship between devices, device monitoring and spaces in which all devices physically reside. Digital solutions help achieve a digital transformation which stitches the data relationships together to provide better threat vector impact and overall understanding of risk. The technologies in smart buildings are subject to cyberattacks, which pose not just a threat to data and privacy but can compromise the physical space as well. Think of the locked door in a smart building that now is opened with access control via key cards or mobile devices given only to certain members of staff. These integrations increase safety and restrict access across the enterprise, but a bad actor can access and duplicate the necessary data to open the door with a copycat device while hiding the event from the surveillance system. By having a comprehensive cyber whitelist of installed devices, potential rouge devices are prevented from transmitting on the network, therefore providing an automated guard against internal and external attacks. When systems are compromised due to a hack or physical intervention, it puts what’s behind the door at risk, whether it’s money in a bank or information in a sensitive work environment, such as a laboratory. Digital solutions help achieve a digital transformation which stitches the data relationships together It’s increasingly important to highlight the relationship between cyber and physical security. A great illustration of this is the digital twin. A digital twin is a replica of a physical space that uses both informational and operational technology to give real-time information about what’s going on in a space.  These can include things like floor plans for the building as well as real-time sensor data from the building management system, HVAC systems, lighting, fire, security, and more. By getting a complete picture of the physical and digital assets of an organisation, it becomes possible to monitor all systems from one central location to see how they’re working together and act on the insights they provide. So, in the example of a breach from before, it’s possible to flag that hack, isolate its exact location and devices involved, and resolve it quickly while maintaining preservation of evidence. Compliance: how to get there safely, efficiently and effectively As these threats evolve, governing bodies are taking action to ensure that data is protected to minimise these kinds of threats and ensure that organisations feel confident in the security of their data. Norms and compliance measures are emerging quickly, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which began to be enforced in March 2018, and the California Cybersecurity Law, which went into effect in the US just this past January. The regulations of what can be done with data mean that companies need to react or face penalties such as fines, which can be as high as 4% of worldwide annual revenue of the previous year. These are also fluid and can change rapidly, meaning flexibility is important in compliance solutions. However, this presents an opportunity for companies to invest in innovation to ensure they’re prepared for those changes and to protect the safety of not just employees, customers and target markets, but of the larger organisation. Getting to a place of compliance can seem costly and time consuming at the beginning Getting to a place of compliance can seem costly and time consuming at the beginning, especially for larger organisations. They may have thousands of security assets (cameras and sensors, for example) and might not even be fully aware of what they have, where they are, and whether those assets are functional, never mind compliant with data protection legislation. The right solution takes all the steps to becoming safe and compliant into account, beginning with inventory and mapping of all assets to get a complete picture of where things stand and where changes need to be made. One large financial institution, upon embarking on this journey, identified an additional 10% of assets that they didn’t know they had, and additional ones that were nonfunctioning and needed to be repaired or replaced for compliance and safety. Monitoring: centralised and remote for rapid response Once assets and data are centralised and a complete inventory is taken, it’s much easier to effectively monitor the complete enterprise. At this year’s show, smart technologies will be on display that reduce cybersecurity risks and monitor assets for compliance. If something changes, that can be flagged, and appropriate parties can be quickly notified to act and neutralise security threats or avoid the expensive penalties that come with noncompliance. Since all these components are centralised in one location, it becomes possible to monitor much more effectively and fix issues remotely in minutes rather than scheduling a trip to a location that may not happen for days or even weeks. A security camera for a large chain enterprise such as a retail store or bank in a small-town location deserves service just as quickly as one in a major city, since the threat that each non-functional device poses is the same to who and what it is there to protect. Keeping it up: a proactive approach to service and maintenance One of the ways that emerging technologies can be a game changer is when it comes to the cost and approach One of the ways that emerging technologies can be a game changer is when it comes to the cost and approach to systems maintenance and operation. In addition to performance and compliance, other types of data, such as historical events, can also be monitored centrally. This gives context to security events and can move organisations from a reactive to a proactive approach to their security as well as operations. If small problems are identified and resolved before they become larger problems, it means that security events can be mitigated more quickly or prevented entirely due to early intervention. On the operations side, early insights into asset performance means that fewer resources are expended on noncompliance fees and large-scale, emergency repairs. These resources can take the form of money, but also of time spent by employees and enforcement agencies to ensure continued compliance. Staff can spend time engaged in active monitoring rather than generating reports, since that can now be automated. In the new decade, it’s time to use the technological resources available to better protect systems for smarter, safer and more sustainable environments. On every level, compliance is important not just for its own sake, but so are the other benefits associated with intelligent management. The show presents an educational opportunity for vendors and customers alike. Walking around the show floor and talking to everyone is a unique way to see what’s out there and evaluate what is and isn’t working for a business while getting information from all the industry experts. Even if they’re not ready for a complete overhaul, taking stock of what’s available, where things are heading and how their operations and mission can be better served by implementing one or more of the solutions showcased is more important than ever. On our end, those conversations about needs and concerns are invaluable in driving innovation.

How to remain secure when attending a security trade show
How to remain secure when attending a security trade show

With so many high-end professional security companies in attendance, a security trade show is perhaps the least likely environment for criminal activity. Would criminals really choose to mess with the leaders in global security?  While it may seem counter-intuitive, personal and corporate security needs to be a priority for every attendee – no matter how secure you may feel. If you are attending a security trade show where you will be surrounded by security experts, you should still not let your guard down. Use your security expertise to remain alert and vigilant to your surroundings. Use your security expertise to remain alert and vigilant to your surroundings Personal safety When it comes to security, there are two main areas where you need to focus on: your personal and your corporate security. Personal safety is self-explanatory: how you keep your person safe from physical attacks.  When attending a trade show of any type, it is important that you are willing to speak to people and allow them to approach your personal space. However, it is equally important to set guidelines in order to keep your personal safety. Any location where large amounts of people are in attendance is a potential target for both individual criminal assault and terrorist attacks. Constant vigilance is your best defence here. Below are just a few examples of personal safety standards you should adhere to while attending any type of trade show:  Always have a way out: as soon as you are provided a map of the facility hosting the show, commit to memory both the public entrances and exits. As a backup, take notice of the utilitarian transitways used by employees of the facility. Don’t let the most obvious exits become a “choke-point,” where you can be easily become caught in case of a crisis. Stay together: when you leave the venue make sure you do so in your group of colleagues or friends. While you may be anxious to get to your next destination, don’t breach protocol to do so. Keep a buddy system: communicate your known travel destinations with your teammates. If you have a meeting to attend with a client, let someone know when you will be there and when you plan on returning from it.  Use tech to your advantage: consider installing a tracking app on the phone of everyone in your group attending the show. An app such as Life360 allows you to easily find your friends in case of an emergency. Drink responsibly: at many trade shows, alcoholic beverages are served. If you decide to partake, make sure that only people you trust are providing those beverages. Furthermore, don’t ever leave drinks unattended – it’s better to grab another than risk a spiked drink.  Corporate safety Corporate security is typically a bit broader in that it includes your physical space, the materials or equipment located in your booth, and any proprietary or digital materials shared with clients or visitors. A security trade show will by nature offer a great many products and services that may be proprietary in nature. And so it’s important that everything you bring is accounted for at all times. Here are a few things to keep in mind when thinking about corporate safety: Securing privacy: if you plan on meeting with attendees in your booth, make sure you can provide privacy during your discussions. It is essential to be able to provide a safe place to discuss things. Make sure that prying eyes or sensitive ears can’t pierce your veil of confidentiality. Secure your assets: petty theft is a problem at any venue. To avoid the unexpected loss of your items, you should make sure all laptops, briefcases, backpacks, purses and anything else of value are “cabled” to hardpoints such as heavy tables to keep them from being carried off. Never leave anything important unattended. Secure delivery: if the trade show facility requires contracted employees to deliver your equipment or booth materials to your space, make sure that your materials are locked, secured, and properly labeled to mitigate pilfered or misplaced materials. Do not be afraid to take photos of your booth before it is left for the evening to document the shape it is left in.  After all, it is a security trade show Keep in mind that you are there to target clients and customers who may need your products or services.  Corporate espionage is a billion-dollar industry now. There are agents who attend security trade shows looking to steal the latest and greatest technology. These “professional spies” are solely there to undercut the success of your company at the show. Make their job as difficult as possible by being smart and alert.

Featured white papers
How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

Download
3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

Download
Schooling the market on education security

Schooling the market on education security

Download
ISC West
Experts from Siemens, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and Valero Energy Corp. to share insights with SIA members at ISC West 2020

Experts from Siemens, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and Valero Energy Corp. to share insights with SIA members at ISC West 2020
ELATEC to introduce the TWN4 Palon Compact Panel Reader at ISC West 2020

ELATEC to introduce the TWN4 Palon Compact Panel Reader at ISC West 2020
Barix to highlight IP audio and control innovations plus third-party integrations at ISC West 2020

Barix to highlight IP audio and control innovations plus third-party integrations at ISC West 2020
More events news
SIA to unveil SIA Education@ISC Programme focused on converged security issues at ISC West 2020

SIA to unveil SIA Education@ISC Programme focused on converged security issues at ISC West 2020
Adept Audio to launch its new series of surface-mount speakers for security dealers at ISC West 2020

Adept Audio to launch its new series of surface-mount speakers for security dealers at ISC West 2020
Boon Edam Inc. to unveil new Compact Turnstile and exhibit integrated solutions at ISC West 2020

Boon Edam Inc. to unveil new Compact Turnstile and exhibit integrated solutions at ISC West 2020
Featured products
Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System

Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System
Dahua PTZ AI network camera

Dahua PTZ AI network camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy