Nortek Control announced that Ryan Kosterow has been promoted to Business Development Manager for the Linear® brand in its western region. Kosterow originally joined the company as a Linear Pro Channel regional sales manager in 2018 representing the brand’s Perimeter products. His demonstrated expertise in access control products and market trends enabled Kosterow to enrich relationships with dealers and distribution partners by helping them realize additional business opportunities and grow their businesses.
Prior to joining Nortek Control, Kosterow held the national sales account manager position at Accounting Principals responsible for business development in North America. His experience also includes an international sales director position at Nexus 21 Concealment Systems where he implemented a sales plan to drastically increase non-U.S. sales. Kosterow holds an M.A. degree in business from Clark College.
Expanding access control line
“In my new role, I’m looking forward to further strengthening customer relationships by supplying the support, training, and best-in-class sales tools they need to successfully sell our industry-leading Linear products and solutions. I want to help dealers to see the full potential in our Linear premier access control line that allows them to offer everything an organisation needs for comprehensive security and access control giving them a distinct competitive edge that also opens up new revenue possibilities,” said Kosterow.
“Ryan has shown tremendous leadership and the ability to truly connect with our dealer and distribution partners. His deep knowledge of our Linear products and technologies will help us enhance and expand our customer base while continuing to meet growing demand in the West with the superior service and support the Linear brand is known for,” said Joe Schenke, Vice President of Sales at Nortek Control.