Offering enhanced security and personalised access control, Nortek Control has launched its new Linear BT135-W Access Control Reader and Linear BT125-W Access Control Reader.
The new readers integrate Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technologies, providing users intelligent, contactless and secure access control in a slim design, which fits seamlessly into any office or building environment. Furthermore, the new Linear readers provide dealers and end-users several options to customise access control in a secured way.
Linear BT135-W and BT125-W Access Control Readers
Users are able to pair the Linear BT135-W Reader with the new Linear 13.56 MHz smart cards
Users are able to pair the Linear BT135-W Reader with the new Linear 13.56 Megahertz (MHz) smart cards and key fobs for premium security. With 13.56 MHz information extremely difficult to clone, these new readers provide a strong security solution for additional user peace of mind.
Plus, the Linear BT125-W Access Control Reader offers backward compatibility with current Linear 125 kilohertz (kHz) Prox cards and key fobs. By combining these solutions with the new Linear Access Control Mobile App, users get the added convenience of touchless entry, and the flexibility to have both physical and mobile credentials.
Enhanced security wit Linear Access Control Mobile App
Security is further heightened with the mobile app, which securely stores and delivers mobile credentials to personal devices. Along with providing the ability to customise options to specific end user needs, the app can also store multiple credentials with a colour-coded labelling system to distinguish between the credentials.
“We’ve up-levelled the security in our new readers, leveraging all the capabilities of BLE technology. Users get secure access to mobile credentials, and their phone’s built-in biometric sensors increase security and expand credentials protection by utilising a user’s integrated personal biometric data on their mobile devices, such as fingerprint scanners or face unlock,” said Mark Prowten, Director of Product Management for Nortek Control’s Linear brand.
Easy installation and deployment
Mark Prowten adds, “We also designed our new readers with dealers and integrators in mind. They will appreciate how simple we’ve made installation and deployment for them. There is no portal login or on-boarding process necessary, allowing them to ensure a user’s information stays secure and private. In addition, the app only requires a one-time registration of a user’s cell phone number.”
All Linear Bluetooth access control readers include a digital BLE range-setting card
For the dealer, having the flexibility to determine read range at different levels uniquely solves perimeter access needs. All Linear Bluetooth access control readers include a digital BLE range-setting card.
This card gives installers the ability to toggle the reader’s Bluetooth read-range between five different modes: Tap-and-Go, Short (up to 2 inches), Medium (up to 10 inches), Long (up to 15 feet), and Max (up to 30 feet).
Contactless smart card technologies
“These new Linear readers combine the latest, advanced BLE and contactless smart card technologies that allow our access control manufacturer and integrator customers to offer a total solution, one that supports mobile and physical credentials,” said Richard Pugnier, Vice President of Marketing at Nortek Control.
Richard Pugnier adds, “As part of our total solution with expanded feature options, the latest Linear access control readers offer an easy upgrade path for existing customers, while also making them very attractive for new site installs that can lead to additional revenue opportunities for our dealers.”
Available now, the new Linear BT135-W and BT125-W Access Control Readers, along with the new mobile and physical credentials, are the most recent introduction in the successful and growing Linear reader series. The new Linear mobile app is live on both the iTunes App Store, and Google Play Store.