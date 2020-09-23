The Security Event postponed to 22-23 September 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Following the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, Nineteen Group have taken the decision to reschedule The Security Event, The Fire Safety Event, The Health and Safety Event and The Facilities Event to 22-23 September 2020.
The company stated: “The decision has been taken in consideration of the recent spread of the virus, as well as the impact of current and likely future travel restrictions. Whilst government guidance has not restricted mass gatherings, we feel we need to uphold a duty-of-care to our community and have listened to our customers.”
Record-breaking pre-registration
“All four events are twice the size of last year, have exceeded their targets and even in the last weeks are enjoying record-breaking pre-registration, but we feel this new date will be safer and gives the market time to deal with these unprecedented circumstances. The NEC has worked hard to provide a slot in September to give the market clarity and provide an even larger visitor base to do business with.”
Stand bookings and visitor registrations will be transferred to the new dates"
“The location of the NEC provides the best location to create a truly national event for the security, fire, health and safety and facilities markets. Stand bookings and visitor registrations will be transferred to the new dates and our team began personally calling each customer on Monday to help them through this process. The new dateline also creates the opportunity to co-locate the existing series with one of Nineteen Group’s other event - The Emergency Services Show.”
Creating unprecedented business opportunities
The following events will co-locate:
- The Emergency Services Show
- The Fire Safety Event
- The Security Event
- The Health & Safety Event
- The Facilities Event
Peter Jones, CEO of Nineteen Group said; "We have listened to the concerns of our customers regarding the escalation of Covid-19. Standing in their shoes, what is clear is we need to stand united with our community, and in a safe and responsible way, tackle the challenges that this virus brings.”
“We’ve held off sending out a blanket communication until today to allow our team to personally call each exhibitor. Feedback from the industry has been extremely positive. We would like to thank all our exhibitors, stakeholders and visitors for their continued support. We are committed to creating unprecedented business opportunities for the markets we serve.”