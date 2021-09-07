The volume of data necessary to solve crimes continues to rise across the United Kingdom and sharing information quickly is instrumental in solving cases. With this in mind, NICE has announced that it’s NICE Investigate digital evidence management solution is now helping connect businesses and police forces.

NICE Investigate system

NICE Investigate system enables enterprises and police forces to work collaboratively on investigations, in order to speed the delivery of justice, by ensuring fast, seamless sharing of CCTV video and other digital evidence. Two major UK retailers have already embraced the initiative, by registering their thousands of CCTV cameras with the NICE Investigate system.

The initiative is being driven in part by the National Business Crime Centre, a UK resource created out of Home Office Police Transformation Funding, to improve the partnership between the business community and police. Boots UK, the largest pharmacy health, safety and beauty chain in the United Kingdom, with 2,336 stores nationwide, is among the first retailers to join, along with a large UK supermarket chain.

Sharing video with UK police forces

When businesses register with NICE Investigate, they’re able to easily share videos with participating UK police forces. Currently, 15 UK police forces and organisations, including Hampshire Constabulary, are actively using the NICE solution to manage digital evidence and conduct investigations.

Iona Blake, the Security and Incident Manager at Boots UK explained, “We have a large number of stores, with both internal and external CCTV cameras, for investigating all types of crimes and incidents.”

She adds, “The addition of the NICE Investigate technology allows Boots to engage in the right level of data sharing, with local police forces. For us, it’s all about how can we get better at reporting crimes. In addition to improving efficiency and saving time, this programme has really changed the dynamic of our relationship with the police. Boots may be the first to use the NICE platform, but I’m sure, we will not be the last, as more retailers and police forces come on stream.”

Swift video evidence collection

Patrick Holdaway, Superintendent at City of London Police and Lead for the National Business Crime Centre said, “NICE Investigate provides a great opportunity for police forces and businesses to work together, to ensure the swift collection of evidence, allowing the police to bring offenders to justice, as effectively as possible.”

Chris Wooten, the Executive Vice President, NICE, stated “The need for businesses and police forces to work together is greater than ever. The volume of crime is rising and getting digital evidence into the hands of police investigators can be a time consuming, drawn out, manual process, requiring officers to travel to the business location, to copy and collect the evidence. With lean budgets and forces short-staffed, time is limited. NICE Investigate helps businesses and police forces break through this log jam, by removing the time-consuming manual processes.”

One-stop, cloud-based solution

NICE Investigate stores the contact details for each participating business, along with the geo-location of each CCTV camera

NICE Investigate is a one-stop, cloud-based solution for transforming manual processes around the collection, management, analysis and sharing of all types of digital evidence. With NICE Investigate, the entire process of requesting and sending CCTV video is done electronically. Participating businesses register their cameras in NICE Investigate and can share CCTV video evidence securely and electronically.

NICE Investigate stores the contact details for each participating business, along with the geo-location of each CCTV camera. When a crime occurs, investigators can view camera locations on a map and instantly send out an electronic request for the relevant CCTV footage.

Video evidence files are cyber secure

Upon receiving the request, the business uploads the video file(s) into NICE Investigate’s secure portal. As they are uploaded, video files are virus-checked, automatically converted to a playable format and deposited into an electronic case file, where they are available to the investigator for viewing.

NICE Investigate is currently being by used more than 50,000 investigators and police officers around the world.