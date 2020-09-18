Genetec Inc., a globally renowned technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has announced that City Council District E in New Orleans has taken an innovative approach to address illegal dumping using Security Centre, the unified security platform from Genetec.
Countering illegal dumping menace
Illegal dumping is a problem in most cities around the world, but enforcing laws to prevent it can be quite difficult and resource-intensive. To catch culprits in the act, law enforcement and other city staff have to physically watch known sites and wait to spot illegal dumping activity. Most city officials know that's an impossible task, as officers can't be everywhere all the time, and offenders take full advantage of that reality.
New Orleans’ RTCC and Sanitation Department has begun installing a network of cameras at known dumping sites
In response, New Orleans City Council District E Councilwoman, Cyndi Nguyen, has taken a hands-on approach tackling illegal dumping head-on as a part of a larger push toward revitalising the community she serves. Nguyen’s team, working in partnership with New Orleans’ Real Time Crime Centre (RTCC) and Sanitation Department has begun installing a network of cameras at known dumping sites. All cameras are portable so they can be moved to new dumping hotspots as needed.
Genetec security technology platform deployed
“This security technology from Genetec certainly helps re-enforce the message I’m putting out there, that we can and will enforce illegal dumping offenses in District E. We also have this great partnership with the Sanitation Department, our local Police Department, and the RTCC, and that’s extending out into our community as well,” said New Orleans City Councilwoman, Cyndi Nguyen.
She adds, “I am working hard to get more residents and businesses involved in supporting these initiatives, because keeping our city safe and clean is a shared responsibility.”
Real Time Crime Centre (RTCC)
The Real Time Crime Centre (RTCC) already uses Security Centre to manage its citywide public safety improvement initiatives. To help monitor illegal dumping activities, the Crime Centre’s IT department also set up an event-to-action rule in the Security Centre platform to processes motion detection in a defined zone of the camera’s field of view.
As soon as motion is detected, the security system bookmarks it and notifies IT staff
As soon as motion is detected, the security system bookmarks it and notifies IT staff so that they can evaluate the situation and determine if collection of the debris is warranted. The system also takes a snapshot of the video and emails it to designated personnel on the team, so as to enable them to identify and investigate any potential dumping perpetrators, and take appropriate action.
Crime detection with video evidence
In an example of a recent case, this event-to-action led to the arrest of a repeat offender who had previously been convicted and sentenced for dumping 14,000 tires. All snapshots and video evidence were securely shared with the New Orleans Police Department so as to enable them to quickly identify the perpetrator, apprehend him and complete their investigation.
“Without this technology, finding these offenders comes down to chance or it could take a police officer hours and hours of investigative work. Instead, it took us minutes to set up the event-to-action in Security Centre, and just about two days from the time we were notified about this offender to the time we were able to apprehend him,” said Bill Wood, IT Supervisor at New Orleans’ Real Time Crime Centre (RTCC).
Bill adds, “We love working with the Genetec Security Centre security platform. It’s very user friendly and helps us cut down that investigation time exponentially.”