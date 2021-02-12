NetUtils, a renowned IT specialist has launched one of the UK’s most advanced and highly integrated managed cyber security service aimed at helping larger enterprises to improve cyber security defences while reducing operational cost and complexity. The new “Platinum Tier” includes a fully staffed, 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) and is backed by NetUtils continued certification around the ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards and as a registered Crown Commercial Service supplier.
The new top tier service offers every element a large enterprise should deploy based on best practice methodology and includes Advanced Endpoint Protection, Vulnerability & Patch Management, Managed Firewalls, Email Security Gateway, Privileged Access Management and Cloud Access Security Broker capabilities.
The built-in SOC services provides full-time security monitoring across devices and applications including Office 365 along with structured Security Awareness Training sessions and ongoing helpdesk service. The Platinum tier is available at under £45 per user per month with significant discounts for larger organisations.
"Our Platinum Tier Managed Cyber Security services are based on feedback from several enterprise customers"
“Larger enterprises are faced with the dual challenges of managing more remote staff while still trying to deliver the core IT projects that are critical to the business. Our Platinum Tier Managed Cyber Security services are based on feedback from several enterprise customers around what they need - and is effectively a formalisation of a number of disparate services that we have been delivering successfully for many years”, says Ashok Thomas, CEO for NetUtils.
“When you look at the overall cost and especially when you factor in our 24/7 SOC capability, our Platinum service will typically save enterprises with a 1000 staff or more, hundreds of thousands of pounds each year in operational cyber security costs - with the assurance of transparent SLA’s and round the clock expertise.”
The new Platinum tier managed security services also aim to address several challenges that have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic including critical digitisation projects, reduction in IT budgets and ongoing cyber security skills shortage.
According to recent research by PWC, a consultancy, that questions over 3000 senior executives at larger organisations; 96% of executives have shifted their cyber security strategy due to COVID-19 while 55% of respondents lack confidence when their cyber spending is allocated towards the most significant risks.
NetUtils has built a reputation for technical excellence and is the most certified Juniper Networks partner in Europe and maintains over 420 industry and vendor accreditations within its team including CISSPs and CISMPs, Fortinet’s NS7, and Juniper JNCIPs. IAs part of the managed cyber security services launch, NetUtils has invested over £1.2 million adding more staff, enhanced training, and additional data centre capacity to meet growing demand.
As David Bundock, COO for NetUtils explains, “Our top tier managed security service helps to address the operational challenges and skills retention issues that larger organisations are facing at a time when external factors such as COVID and Brexit are impacting core business processes."
"Our technical expertise and ISO compliant processes can help large enterprises improve cyber security through a trusted partnership that allows them to focus on their core business without compromising on active cyber security controls and monitoring.”