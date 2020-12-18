Nedap, the foremost specialist in advanced vehicle identification solutions, has upgraded its ANPR Lumo license plate reader for vehicle access control with Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) ensuring greater site security.
The ANPR Lumo is one of the world’s first all-in-one license plate recognition systems compatible with the OSDP protocol V.2.1.7.
The OSDP upgrade within Nedap’s ANPR Lumo camera makes it possible to improve vehicle gate access in a trusted and secure manner. Which enables security managers to further improve their site security.
OSDP offers enhanced security
For security professionals, a secure facility is the number one priority within the world of access control.
The introduction of the OSDP compliancy offers enhanced security to gate access control solutions in high-security applications. OSDP enables advanced and secure communication between the reader and access control panel that supports this protocol as well.
An increasing number of security and access control systems are supporting OSDP technology.
ANPR Lumo compatible with OSDP
The all-in-one license plate camera ANPR Lumo has a powerful OCR (optical character recognition) and advanced software intelligence built-in. ANPR Lumo’s smart learning algorithms help read license plate formats
It features the fastest and most accurate recognition of vehicle licence plates in a range of action of 2 to 10 meters even in high-speed traffic flows.
Both IR-reflective and non-reflective plates as well as standard and custom licence plate formats can be read reliably due to the ANPR Lumo’s smart learning algorithms.
Key advantages
ANPR Lumo is now compatible with OSDP V.2.1.7. Key advantages of using the OSDP enabled licence plate recognition in Physical Access Control Systems are:
- Advanced security: OSDP supports Secure Channel Protocol (128-bit AES encryption) and therefore enables increased security. This protocol is essential for exchanging data between the licence plate reader and the third-party controller panel.
- Time-saving and cost-reducing installation: OSDP supports ease of installation and a cost-effective installation of ANPR Lumo. Less wiring is required and longer cable distances can be realised. Simplified project deployments result in a reduction of the total cost of ownership.
- Open industry standard: OSDP is an open industry standard that creates more flexibility. It features standardised communication, enabling security professionals the opportunity to create flexible and scalable ANPR system integrations.
- Bi-directional communication: OSDP uses bi-directional communication between the reader and controller, enabling ANPR Lumo readers to be configurated and managed remotely in real-time.
Recommended by security professionals
“The awareness for OSDP as a more secure communication protocol in comparison to traditional protocols is growing. OSDP is being adopted and recommended by more security professionals specifying access control installations.”
“We are delighted with this OSDP upgrade, making ANPR Lumo one of the world’s first license plate recognition systems available for vehicle access control applications that require higher security.”
“In addition, we are pleased with offering system integrators a full range of OSDP compatible long-range RFID and ANPR solutions for automatic vehicle identification, enabling them to determine the best product applications to their projects,” Ido Wentink, Proposition Manager at Nedap Identification Systems.
Automatic vehicle identification specialist
Nedap is specialised in advanced solutions for Automatic Vehicle Identification for over the past decades.
They have developed a unique portfolio with high-performance long-range RFID and Licence Plate Recognition solutions.
With this OSDP upgrade, Nedap showcases its continued ability to meet the high-security requirements for demanding applications. With eyes on security, but without compromising on the convenience for the people that are using it.