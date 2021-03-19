Download PDF version
The new ‘Internet of Things’ world is characterised by millions upon millions of connected devices. With more insecure devices and network access points than ever before, ‘Secure-by-Design’ principles are essential for protecting against growing cyber security threats.

Internet-of-Things (IoT) world

Over the last few years, digital technologies have transformed the world, affecting all sectors of business activity and daily life. The result is an Internet-of-Things (IoT) world, where everything is instrumented and interconnected. By the end of 2018, there were an estimated 22 billion IoT-connected devices in use around the world. Forecasts suggest that this figure will increase to 50 billion by 2030, creating a massive web of interconnected devices. 

To support this highly connected future, thousands of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are connected to networks every day. Additionally, appetite for new features and functionality has created a ‘need for speed’ in terms of the development and deployment of new types of devices.

Integration of AI and ML into IoT-connected devices

Many IoT-connected devices are now highly complex, incorporating advanced AI algorithms

Many IoT-connected devices are now highly complex, incorporating advanced AI algorithms and other next-generation features. IP-based video security cameras are a good example of this. Over the last 15 years, they have evolved from simple analog video cameras into complex, fully digitalised IoT devices driven by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Like other types of devices, evolution has been driven by customer demands for improved functionality and connectivity. This demand also created urgency in the development process, with providers competing to offer the most advanced features as fast as possible to win customers and market share.

Balancing development speed with security considerations

The race to develop more feature-rich, more connected IoT devices has fulfilled customers’ operational needs, but there have often been compromised in terms of security.

After all, building security into all aspects of the production process takes time – a precious resource that is not always available. Because of time pressures, several device manufacturers have opted for development and production speed over security.

Global spike in IoT cyber security incidents

The consequences of speed over security have been an enormous increase in serious IoT cyber security incidents. Cybercriminals have been able to access millions of IoT devices relatively easily, simply because these devices were not developed and produced with security-in-mind.

By the end of 2016, for example, the Mirai Botnet had become world news and IoT security started to get some serious attention. This is a clear example of what can go wrong when insecure IoT devices like baby monitors, network routers, agricultural devices, medical devices, home appliances, DVRs, cameras, or smoke detectors are connected to the internet without proper security provision.

In the case of Mirai, attackers were able to hack into millions of insecure IoT devices, in this case, cameras. They then used the combined computer power of the devices to launch targeted DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) internet attacks.

Lack of cyber defences in ageing firmware

Often IT departments are not even aware of all these devices on their networks

Unfortunately, many more cyber incidents with IoT devices have happened since 2016 and continue to happen every day. Security researchers from F-Secure issued a warning in 2019 that cyber-attacks on IoT devices are growing at an unprecedented rate. They measured ‘a three-fold increase in attack traffic to more than 2.9 billion events.’

In the research, this growing threat was attributed, in part, to ‘a basic lack of defences in ageing firmware or architectures and part down to a lack of info-security housekeeping’. Often IT departments are not even aware of all these devices on their networks. 

Critical importance of ‘Secure-by-Design’ production

One key way to prevent damaging attacks on IoT devices is to improve the defenses of these devices. Unfortunately, it is extremely hard to add effective security after the IoT device is produced and/or installed. Instead, the most effective way to prevent breaches is to implement security during device production, often known as ‘Secure-by-Design’ production.

Secure-by-Design is about building security into every stage of the production process, from the conceptual phase to the final delivery phase – as shown in the graphic below:

The most effective way to prevent breaches is to implement security during device production, often known as 'Secure-by-Design' production.
Secure-by-Design is to building security into every stage of the production process

In the conceptual phase, security requirements are defined - In the design phase, a security architecture is developed for the product design, in the development phase, software code review and code scanning will take place, in the verification phase, pen-testing is executed and in the delivery phase, security training and technical support are provided.

All these security measures in the production process improve the cyber resilience of a video security camera and make costly cyber security improvements afterwards unnecessary.

Making ‘Secure-by-Design’ an organisational priority

Secure-by-Design requires manufacturers to be open to penetration testing (pen testing) by third parties

There are several prerequisites for manufacturers who want to integrate Secure-by-Design principles into all aspects of their production process. First, there needs to be commitment at an organisational level to invest in the security of each product. This may have an impact on production costs, but it will also dramatically improve the security and credibility, and therefore value, of products by providing certain security assurances to customers.

As an additional requirement, Secure-by-Design requires manufacturers to be open to penetration testing (pen testing) by third parties, once the devices are designed, manufactured, and operational. This ensures that products are able to withstand new and emerging cyber security threats, as well as existing ones.

Bolstering cyber security

Ultimately, Secure-by-Design principles require manufacturers to be truly serious about bolstering their cyber security and protecting their customers against security breaches. This is the case at Hikvision, where the use of ‘Secure-by-Design’ principles is carried out to minimise the risk of damaging cyber security attacks across the product range.

It has been two years or so since the last ISC West trade show, the biggest security show in the U.S. market. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a year’s worth of trade show cancellations, and the trend will continue for a while longer. The absence of trade shows has been transformative for the security marketplace, among others, as companies implemented a variety of alternative approaches, with mixed results. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What impact has the cancellation of trade shows had on the security industry?

In the 1977 book, The Age of Uncertainty, author John Kenneth Galbraith wrote, “All of the great leaders have had one characteristic in common: it was the willingness to confront unequivocally the major anxiety of their people in their time. This, and not much else, is the essence of leadership.” Fast-forward four decades, and we are facing uncertainty like no other - anxiety levels are high, and fake news has become part of our daily lexicon. With this in mind, what can security and technology leaders do to alleviate fears, safeguard and reassure the public? The COVID-19 pandemic is the single biggest accelerator of digital transformation I have ever seen. We have had to survive in a world where digital was our only option. Digital solutions have connected us to each other, enabled us to work, and kept our streets and families safeDigital solutions have connected us to each other, enabled us to work, kept our streets and families safe, and even helped scientists to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in an unprecedented timeframe. Now, as we look towards the new next, we are entering a fresh era for disruptive thinking and innovative business models. Yet, our first and foremost thought among this must focus on responsible technology. Trust at an all-time low Make no mistake, the public are deeply disenchanted and trust is at an all-time low. In 2020, the Edelman Trust Barometer recorded a significant drop in the public’s trust in the tech sector. Three in five British people believe that technological change is happening too fast. CEO Richard Edelman notes that “Trust in tech has declined substantially. A lot of this has to do with suspicion not just about size, but about data and privacy.” The responsible use of technology The responsible use of technology will rebuild trust in technology at a time when our lives are intrinsically linked with itThe responsible use of technology (RUOT) will rebuild trust in technology at a time when our lives are intrinsically linked with it. Prioritising the RUOT gives organisations an opportunity to earn the trust of customers and employees. It goes beyond compliance or public relations. It also directly impacts the bottom-line. Employees at high-trust companies report that they have more energy at work, are 50% more productive, and are more engaged. Trust is the second most important purchasing factor for brands. The Copenhagen Letter As leaders, we have a responsibility towards our customers and the public to ensure all software and technology is used in an ethical and responsible way. To that end, Milestone has taken an active role in creating the Copenhagen Letter, a technology declaration developed by 150 people from all industries and signed by over 5,000 individuals.Milestone has taken an active role in creating the Copenhagen Letter, a technology declaration developed by 150 people from all industries and signed by over 5,000 individuals The core message in the Copenhagen Letter is to make sure that all technology is used in a balanced matter. Based on this, Milestone has also included a “Copenhagen Clause” in its end-user licensing agreements. The Copenhagen Letter provides a guide to direct how Milestone develops its products, who it sells to and partners with, and what its technology, ultimately, is used for. Having such frameworks in place is increasingly vital, as digital has become so ubiquitous in our lives, and the coming years, Milestone will further advocate, orchestrate and introduce mechanisms to ensure that our technology and software is being used responsibly. We’ve become used to using video conferencing to hold meetings, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) to track vehicle usage in our cities and spot breaches of Coronavirus measures, and occupancy counters to aid social distancing. The growth of video surveillance and analytics, in particular, is highlighting concerns around the use, privacy, and security of video data. A boardroom priority As those concerns increase, expect to see RUOT and digital ethics become more of a boardroom priority. We’ll even see it in future KPIs across all departments. Technology creates value in every business domain — part of that value comes from the ethical use of technology. Until today, most conversations around digital ethics and RUOT has focused on compliance and risk. But innovation governance will become a license to operate, it won’t be just another risk metric. Innovating with transparency and trust will become a competitive differentiator. The first steps towards responsible use of technology With this in mind, what can technology leaders do now to ensure the RUOT? Committing to a wider movement like the Copenhagen Letter is a good first step. But we need to do more.Educating employees on industry-leading practices and commitments, will help to create a culture of RUOT Leaders must look for opportunities to turn awareness around the need for responsible technology, into action across all business domains. They can spearhead the cultural change needed for digital ethics to be seen as a source of business value. They can become influencers in their field, to lead the way for end-users and partners.   Ethics must become core to all business strategies. E.g. instituting an ethics board will help to guide technology use and evaluate proposed innovations and new use cases. As well as RUOT being a board-level responsibility, it is also integral to every employee’s role. Educating employees on industry-leading practices and commitments, will help to create a culture of RUOT throughout an organisation. Collaboration needed Greater collaboration is also needed across the wider industry, with Government, and society as a whole. Unless all citizens are equipped with the means to reflect and feedback on the use of digital (and their data), the power will swing too close towards an autocracy. The uses of technology will be dictated by a few multi-nationals, who stand to reap the most benefits as a result. Global imbalances will widen further. Technology that’s equal My message to all leaders today is this: as you look toward the next decade and your digital transformation gathers pace, make sure every decision has the RUOT front of mind. And don’t go through it alone. Businesses, Government, and others, must work together for technology to be used ethically and equally across society, to benefit everyone.

Enclosures containing electronics, communications or cabling infrastructure offer a simple attack point for cyber breaches and an opportunity for a physical attack on the hardware. Yet, many of these assets are housed within enclosures that provide minimal security features to offer a deterrent to any would-be attacker. This has always just been a pet hate. Walking down the high street of a town anywhere in the United Kingdom, you can often see open street communication cabinets. You can actually look directly inside at the equipment. And if I was a bad guy, I could quite easily just put my foot into their enclosure and quite quickly take out their infrastructure. Charged service for enclosures This seems crazy when a US$ 2 magnetic contact on a door can quickly tell you whether your enclosure is open or shut, and can be vital in keeping your network alive. Moreover, the operators of these systems, whether it is telecoms or internet providers, are providing a charged service to their customers, so they should really be protecting their enclosures. Why has that security level not been so readily taken into the outside world, into the unprotected environment? More sobering, if you contrast this security approach to the approach taken in the data centre world, an environment that already has multiple stringent security protocols in place, you get a very different picture. For instance, security devices can capture snapshots of anyone who opens a cabinet door in a data room, so it is recorded who has opened that door. While that is just one simple example, it begs the question. Why has that security level not been so readily taken into the outside world, into the unprotected environment? In my mind, a lot of it boils down simply to education. Network connection, easy point of cyber attacks Our preconceived idea about cyber security is some big corporation being knocked out or held to ransom by, again in our mind, someone sitting at a laptop, probably with their hood up over their head, typing away in the darkness, attacking us through the internet. But how the would-be criminal is going to come at us is just like in sport. They attack at the weakest point. Networks can be deployed in the outside world in many ways, such as cameras monitoring the highways. That means those locations will have a network connection. And that can be a point of attack in a non-secure outside world. Enclosures can be broken into by attackers Many people think, ‘That is okay because I’m going to take that ethernet device that my cameras are connected to and I’m going to put it inside an enclosure.’ However, what people do not realize is that the only thing that the enclosure is doing is protecting the ethernet device from Mother Nature. Because, without proper security, those enclosures can be broken into pretty easily. Many of them are just a single key that is not in any way coded to the device. Twofold cyber security People need to realise that cyber security is twofold. It can be carried out by hacking the network or physically breaking Therein lays the problem. People need to realise that cyber security is twofold. It can be carried out by hacking the network or physically breaking into the weakest physical point. And so, a simple boot through the open door of an enclosure can vandalise the devices inside and take down a small or large part of a network. And by definition, this meets the criteria for a cyber-attack. So, how do we go about tackling this problem? Well, security is a reaction marketplace. And for enclosures, there’s not, at present, a plethora of solutions out there for to counter these types of attacks. It can be challenging to find what you’re looking for through a quick Google search compared to searching for more traditional security protection measures. Deploying smart sensors and detectors But, under Vanderbilt and ComNet, we are currently taking our knowledge and experience from system installation and compiling it together. We’re bringing different products from different parts of our business to make a true solution. For instance, we have sensors for enclosures that detect anything from gas or smoke to open doors, detectors that will tell you if someone is trying to smash open your enclosure with a sledgehammer, or that someone is trying to lift your enclosure off of its mount. More importantly, as is not really a one-size-fits-all solution, we have developed a menu structure available that allows customers to pick and choose the ones that will best fit their own requirements.

