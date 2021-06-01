NCP (NCP engineering, Inc.), a globally renowned specialist for fully automated, secure data communication, has announced the release of the version 2.0 of the NCP VS GovNet Connector.
This powerful software solution is approved by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in Germany for processing data classified as for official use only (VS-NfD), RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED and NATO RESTRICTED.
NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0
NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 provides a secure link between workstations processing sensitive data and remote systems. Users benefit from the wide range of features, which offer an advanced level of security, but remain easy to use. NCP has implemented a new integrity service in version 2.0, in order to meet the strict requirements of BSI approval.
NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 is a purely software-based solution that can be easily deployed to workstations using standard tools and uses advanced encryption algorithms. The software is designed for use in government offices, public authorities, and companies that need to process classified or confidential data securely. It is used for securely processing and transmitting data that have been classified as for official use only (VS-NfD or equivalent).
NCP Secure Enterprise Management (SEM)
The software client ensures ease of use without requiring additional hardware. Organisations can deploy, commission, update and manage clients conveniently via NCP Secure Enterprise Management (SEM), as a single point of administration. NCP offer flexible licensing models, such as ‘pay-per-use’ to cover individual customer requirements.
“We are pleased that NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 has been officially approved by BSI for processing sensitive data classified as for official use only (VS-NfD), RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED and NATO RESTRICTED. We have developed our product exclusively in Germany and we use the most advanced encryption algorithms, ensuring maximum security for sensitive data without compromising on ease of use,” stated NCP Managing Director, Patrick Oliver Graf, while promoting the added value of NCP’s VS GovNet Connector.
Suitable for sensitive data processing
Patrick adds, “Thanks to high scalability and flexible licensing models, we are in an ideal position to respond to our customers’ individual needs. Throughout the development process, we focused on developing a practical solution that is suitable for sensitive data processing in different organisations.”
NCP has introduced a new integrity service in version 2.0, which enhances the security of NCP VS GovNet Connector. The VPN client now tests security-relevant functions when it starts and regularly during operation, including checking the authenticity and integrity of the VPN software and verifying the correct execution of cryptographic algorithms and random number generators. If these tests fail, the VPN client secures the workstation and blocks further communication.
Meets all security standards
NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 meets all security standards required by the BSI while remaining easy to use for end-users. It is installed on devices with a standard Windows 10 operating system. After successful authentication, users can access all applications and resources from the central data network via LAN, Wi-Fi or mobile data via Virtual Private Network (VPN).
The client offers a maximum level of security and includes advanced features such as biometric authentication, VPN Path Finder Technology and Quality of Service.
Mandatory biometric authentication
NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 provides biometric authentication before the VPN connection is established
In addition to supporting certificates or smart cards in a PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), NCP VS GovNet Connector 2.0 provides biometric authentication, before the VPN connection is established, for example via fingerprint or facial recognition.
The authentication process begins when users click connect in the connector UI, but the connection is not initiated until biometric authentication has been successfully completed. If the device does not have any hardware for biometric authentication or if this is not activated, the user may alternatively enter a password.
Patented VPN Path Finder Technology
NCP’s patented VPN Path Finder Technology also enables remote access even behind firewalls, which block IPsec traffic by switching to a modified IPsec protocol mode that uses the HTTPS port to establish a VPN tunnel. This offers the same security features as IPsec, which means that the VPN Path Finder protocol does not need to be re-evaluated for security reasons.
The key advantage of VPN Path Finder Technology is that the administrator can reliably implement a security policy throughout the organisation. Meanwhile, users continue to benefit from the same features and authentication methods as IPsec.
Quality of Service
The Quality of Service features reserves bandwidth for configured applications such as VoIP. Outgoing data from selected data sources on the end device can be prioritised in the VPN tunnel. For the user, this means stable VoIP communication through the VPN tunnel even with high data volumes.