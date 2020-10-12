Navigate360 invites everyone to welcome P3 Global Intel to the Navigate360 team. As they continue to focus on extending value to their customers, P3 brings a wealth of expertise along with state-of-the-art tip acquisition and management technology. The P3 solution is the renowned choice of Crime Stoppers Programs, Law Enforcement Agencies, Campus Safety Programs, and Federal Agency Initiatives in the US.
Its proven technology is used in over 35,000 schools and districts across the country, where it has helped school leadership bring mental health needs to light, avert tragedies and save lives.
“When it comes to safety, solving problems before they arise through thoughtful prevention planning is undoubtedly the best way to keep schools and communities safe,” said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. “Our engagement with P3 Global represents another milestone for Navigate360 in our earnest and methodical approach to bring a complete set of safety solutions to communities nationwide.”
P3 is unique because it allows students and school faculty to report tips and engage in a fully anonymous dialogue through a mobile app, a web browser, or the telephone. On its own, this technology is powerful and the synergy that the company’s customers will realise when paired with solutions such as Behavioral Threat Assessment Manager and BTA Training will be significant. It is a natural and critical extension of the work they are doing to help communities create cultures of safety.
The small, yet mighty team from P3 is joining the Navigate360 staff and will share their expertise, experience and deep insights. Having decades of combined experience in the public and private sectors, they will serve key roles in the assimilation of tip acquisition and management solutions into their holistic offerings.
“Having spent close to 30 years working with the public and private sectors to build essential tools for critical communications, I’ve seen firsthand how a tip from a concerned student or parent can save a life,” said Kevin Anderson, Founder and Creator of P3.
“Anonymous reporting is especially critical for students who so often witness the struggles of their peers but are afraid to come forward. By coming together with Navigate360, we will make schools safer, as well as businesses, by enabling them to integrate our technology into their larger safety solution plans in a seamless, easy to use way.”
Safety is a journey, not a destination. Navigate360’s goal is to support their customers’ journey with the tools, resources and expertise necessary to build safer tomorrows. Bringing this important technology to empower people to report concerns and prevent tragedies is another step in the right direction.