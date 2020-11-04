NSI (National Security Inspectorate), the UK’s most widely recognised UKAS accredited Certification Body in the security and fire safety sectors, announces the launch of a new upgraded website.
The primary aim of the site’s new look is to simply steer homeowners and commercial buyers of security and fire safety services to relevant information and enable them to easily connect with NSI’s independently approved providers, for the services they seek.
Alarm response services
The site’s redesign provides a number of practical enhancements including full optimisation for mobile and tablet as well as desktop users, greater explanation of the reassurance independent certification through NSI provides, ‘at-a-glance’ menus showing the wide range of services provided by NSI approved companies and new ‘frequently asked questions’ sections to assist homeowners, commercial buyers and those seeking certification.
The website features an upgraded user-friendly search functionality for those looking to ‘Find an NSI approved company’, with prominent links from almost every page. Its new Quick and Advanced Search options enable site visitors to drill down to a specific service e.g. Detector Activated CCTV, Keyholding and Alarm Response Services, Close Protection, Security Dog Handling Services and Life Safety Fire Risk Assessment.
New search functionality
Individual companies listed in the results of a search can also be saved as ‘favourites'
This new search functionality enables NSI approved companies’ credentials to be verified by prospective buyers in just a few clicks, with added functionality including the ability to download search results of approved companies and share via social media. Individual companies listed in the results of a search can also be saved as ‘favourites’, using the star function, and accessed from the top of the Home page when the visitor revisits the site.
For approved companies and those within the sector considering certification the new platform provides information on the certification process, in addition to NSI’s wide range of certification schemes and training courses on offer.
Providing practical guidance
NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins commented: “We are very pleased to launch this newly refreshed and responsive website which aims to provide practical guidance to those seeking trusted and competent security and fire safety providers for their homes or workplaces.”
“With over 1800 independently NSI approved companies undergoing a rigorous audit programme every year, this new site is part of our wider commitment to raising standards within the sector helping to ensure those seeking security and fire safety services can easily source reputable companies in their local area.”