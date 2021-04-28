The National Security Inspectorate (NSI), in partnership with Risk Crew, an IASME-accredited cyber essentials certification body, will host a webinar for NSI approved companies discussing the benefits of cyber essentials certification in this increasingly digitalised environment.
The webinar will provide insight on topics such as the importance of cyber security in the security and fire safety sector, Cyber essentials versus cyber essentials plus and which is appropriate for the business, certification benefits and the top 5 challenges with related advice. It will finish with an interactive Q&A session.
Information security governance
Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive will be joined by speakers Emma Philpott, CEO of the IASME Consortium Ltd and Nick Roberts of Risk Crew, an information security governance, risk and compliance professional with 15+ years’ experience.
The webinar follows on the heels of the announcement in February this year of the partnership between NSI and Risk Crew, which was established to provide a straightforward pathway for NSI approved companies to gain cyber essentials certification. Cyber essentials, a government backed certification scheme independently awarded, provides evidence to customers, internal stakeholders, investors, insurers and others that essential cyber security precautions protecting a business from common online threats and customer data held, have been implemented.
Cyber security measures
Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive commented “With SME breaches of cyber security at an all-time high, it has never been more crucial for organisations to review and address their cyber security weaknesses.”
“When you consider the possible ramifications of cyber attacks on a business, whether this be the subsequent downtime, cost and/or reputational damage, Cyber Essentials/Plus Certification offers organisations real insight and guidance in implementing cyber security measures.” Those NSI approved companies wishing to apply for cyber essentials/plus certification can find out more and enquire via NSI’s dedicated cyber essentials webpage.