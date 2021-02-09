The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has announced a new partnership with Risk Crew, an IASME-accredited Cyber Essentials certification body, to deliver cyber security certification and associated benefits to NSI approved companies.
The aim of the new partnership is to provide NSI approved companies with a straightforward pathway to Cyber Essentials certification, building increased reassurance for the wider communities they serve.
Cyber Essentials/Plus certification
Cyber Essentials/Plus certification is a government-backed, industry supported scheme to help organisations of all sizes protect themselves against a range of common online attacks.
Certification is mandatory for Ministry of Defence contracts, many UK Central Civil Government contracts involving the handling of personal information and purveying of certain ICT (Information & Communications Technology) products and services, and is becoming increasingly desirable for private sector contracts.
It will also be a requirement for ARCs signing up to the ECHO-connected service for police response alarm signalling currently undergoing testing, and due to be launched in 2021.
Implementation of cyber security precautions
NSI has been working with Risk Crew for its own Cyber Essentials Plus certification and penetration testing, since 2017
In addition to providing a clear statement of the basic controls that organisations should implement to reduce the risks from common online threats, Cyber Essentials certification is an independent awarded approval for organisations to demonstrate to their customers, internal stakeholders, investors, insurers and others that they have taken essential cyber security precautions to protect their business and any customer data they hold.
NSI has been working with Risk Crew, a London-based risk and compliance management consultancy and Cyber Essentials/Plus certification body for its own Cyber Essentials Plus certification and penetration testing, since 2017. Having had the experience of gaining this certification through Risk Crew, NSI is confident in Risk Crew’s capability as a Cyber Essentials certification body that NSI approved companies may wish to engage.
Enterprise security against cyber-attacks
Richard Jenkins, NSI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said “In today’s increasingly interconnected world, all businesses, whether large or small, need a secure level of protection against cyber-attacks. Cyber Essentials/Plus certification reassures companies, and in turn their customers, that business processes and procedures have some level of protection.”
Jenkins adds, “Maintaining Cyber Essentials Plus certification means we gain invaluable insights into the robustness of our own cyber security measures. This new partnership sign posts NSI approved companies to Risk Crew as a recognised approvals body in cyber security.”
Protecting business systems and information assets
Risk Crew’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director, Richard Hollis adds, “The certification framework provides an essential baseline for protecting business systems and sensitive information assets. The principles and criterion are based upon fundamental cyber security best practices that have been proven to reduce the threat of a breach. It’s simple and effective. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
NSI approved companies interested in applying for Cyber Essentials/Plus certification can find out more and enquire through NSI’s dedicated Cyber Essentials webpage.