National Monitoring Center (NMC), the nation’s premier 3rd party monitoring centre, proudly announces the 20th anniversary of the company’s founding.

In those years, NMC has evolved from a single 10,000 square foot facility to two fully redundant leading-edge monitoring centres, located in California and Texas, USA.

Monitoring business longevity

“We are thrilled and honoured to have reached this milestone,” said Woodie Andrawos, President of the National Monitoring Center, adding “Our longevity in the monitoring business is testimony to our continuing investments in technology, personnel and relationship building. Our customers have always been our first priority, and this objective has informed every step we have taken as an organisation.”

National Monitoring Center was founded in June 2001, shortly before the events of 9/11 changed the country and the security industry forever. Beginning in January 2002, with their first 150 accounts operating out of California, the company continued to grow rapidly over the next several years.

Full redundancy and geodiversity

2007 marked one of many significant milestones, when NMC built a second central station in Texas, mirroring the California facility and allowing for full redundancy and geodiversity, in order to better serve their customers.

Over the next several years, National Monitoring Center continued to update and evolve their facilities and offerings, building a new centre in California in 2013, to house monitoring, support and education operations.

Merger with Netwatch

In 2018, the company merged with Netwatch, opening up new business opportunities and bringing a vital new offering, Proactive Video Monitoring, to their customers. In 2021, with the business having grown to hundreds of thousands of accounts, NMC continues to lead the industry in delivering monitoring services that proactively protect users, while supporting business development objectives for dealers.

“This continues to be an exciting industry, with fast-moving technology that helps people and organisations maintain a lower risk profile,” said Woodie Andrawos, adding “We’re looking forward to our next 20 years.”