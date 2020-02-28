Namib Property Patrols Ltd, the Oxfordshire-based security and protection company, is using employee scheduling and mobile workforce management software SmartTask to streamline operational processes, saving both time and money. The company is using the software for proof of attendance and guard monitoring across its mobile patrol and alarm response operations, which has helped reduce in administration by more than 15-hours a month, while enhancing service delivery to customers.
Credible and transparent security services
“We strive for quality through technology, so we needed a software solution that would enable us to serve our customers better; operate on tight margins in order to give value for money; and continue to innovate,” explains Joel Shikongo, Operations Director at Namib Property Patrols Ltd. “SmartTask is enabling us to deliver high-quality, credible and transparent security services in the most efficient manner possible.”
SmartTask was selected following a review of the marketplace to replace manual processes that had become time-consuming and no longer met the reporting needs of the business. The simple expandability of the software is enabling the company to take a phased roll-out with plans to adopt additional functionality, such as SmartForms for electronic incident and logbook reporting, in the next 12 months.
Alarm response callouts
Namib Property Patrols uses SmartTask at around 40 commercial and industrial sites within Oxfordshire to record arrival and departure times for mobile patrols and alarm response callouts. For scheduled patrols, active tags are used at critical and vulnerable points around the customer’s premises, which are scanned by an asset protection officer using a SmartTask-enabled smartphone. These tags can also contain unique messages to communicate specific tasks and patrol requirements.
Namib Property Patrols has full visibility of completed work and officer welfare from its head office in Bicester, with the ability to create electronic operational reports at a push of a button. Clients can also log in to an online customer portal to view their individual security activity in real-time and generate bespoke performance reports.
Reducing printing costs
As a result, the company has been able to dramatically reduce the time needed to compile reports, saving more than 15-hours each month, as well as reducing printing costs by around 50 per cent.
“SmartTask is an ideal fit for our brand and values, underpinning our commitment to operational excellence and client satisfaction. The software is not only helping us to streamline our processes and operate more effectively in an ever-evolving world, but also retain and win business by always putting the customer first. SmartTask’s team is always on hand to provide first-rate support and is constantly looking at new ways to improve our service delivery, so they are a highly-valued technology partner,” adds Shikongo.
Mobile workforce management solution
Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask commented: “We have created an employee scheduling and mobile workforce management solution that is highly configurable and feature rich, so is a perfect fit for SME, mid-sized and top 30 security companies alike. Our software is already delivering proven results for a wide range of businesses by helping them to better plan, manage, deliver and report on their security services.”