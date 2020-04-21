Download PDF version
The National Advertising Division (“NAD”) determined that SimpliSafe, Inc. supported certain advertising claims for SimpliSafe Home Security, including claims that the system is equipped with features to keep it functioning after an event which may disrupt the system and that SimpliSafe did not have a material connection with certain third-party endorsers.

However, NAD recommends modification or discontinuation of other challenged claims, including dispatch speed claims that its system enables police to dispatch 3.5x ‘faster’, a monitoring and notification claim, and a battery life claim. NAD also recommended modifications to line claims, as well as to challenged endorsements and a testimonial. The claims were challenged by ADT Security Services.

NAD is an investigative unit of the advertising industry’s system of self-regulation and is a division of the BBB National Programs’ self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs.

Challenged Claims

The following are representative of the challenged claims:

Dispatch speed claims:

  • “We dispatch 350% faster”.
  • “We verify the alarm is real, so police dispatch 350% faster”.
  • Police respond “up to 3.5x faster”.
  • Implied claim that SimpliSafe alarms consistently result not only in the dispatch of emergency response services, but that emergency services arrive to aid customers 3.5 times faster than when using a security system from any other competitor.

Monitoring and notification claim:

  • “Our monitoring staff calls you the second trouble has been detected”.

Line claims:

  • SimpliSafe systems “Protects every door, room, window” and “Protects against intruders, fires, water damage, and more,” appearing on SimpliSafe’s website on both the homepage and on a comparison chart to “Traditional Home Security”, as well as in other contexts, such as SimpliSafe’s television, radio, podcast and social media advertising.

System protection claim:

  • “Prepared for the unexpected – Someone attacks the system? SimpliSafe is ready”.

Endorsements and Testimonials:

  • SimpliSafe is “the #1 home security pick of CNET, the Wirecutter, PC Magazine, the Verge and more.”
  • “Our monitoring service was named the best in the industry”.
  • “The best home security system”; “The most comprehensive . . . the most reliable”; “SimpliSafe belongs at the top of your list”; “a seamless system.”

Range and battery life claims:

  • “Unparalleled range. Most wireless security systems can’t cover your house. Ours can – up to 1000ft. range.”
  • The battery for SimpliSafe’s entry sensors lasts for almost a decade.

Dispatch speed claims

NAD recommended that SimpliSafe discontinue the challenged dispatch speed claims

NAD recommended that SimpliSafe discontinue the challenged dispatch speed claims, which expressly claim that its system enables police to dispatch 3.5x “faster” than customers who have other alarm systems. This recommendation was based on NAD’s determination that the evidence relied on by the advertiser was not a good fit for its dispatch speed claims because it measured “response” times (not “dispatch” times), and it did not collect data specifically measuring police response times to alarms from SimpliSafe customers or from any other competing system’s alarms.

NAD determined that the message reasonably conveyed by SimpliSafe’s system protection claim - “Prepared for the unexpected – Someone attacks the system? SimpliSafe is ready” – is that the SimpliSafe system is equipped with features to keep it functioning after an event which may disrupt the system. SimpliSafe demonstrated that such features exist to maintain the system’s functionality after an occurrence such as the loss of power or Wi-Fi, therefore NAD concluded that the claim is substantiated.

Verifying alarms

NAD recommended that SimpliSafe discontinue the claim that its “monitoring staff calls you the second trouble’s detected” because SimpliSafe had not demonstrated that its monitoring service calls SimpliSafe customers to verify alarms within a few seconds.

With regard to the challenger’s contention that SimpliSafe makes improper line claims throughout its advertising, NAD determined that much of the challenged advertising speaks generally to the SimpliSafe brand and system.

‘Whole Home Protection’

However, in certain contexts where SimpliSafe does not make it clear that certain performance benefits depend on which features and products the consumer elects to pay for, NAD determined that consumers may reasonably understand that they will receive the performance benefits from each of SimpliSafe’s products when not all of the packages available from SimpliSafe provide those benefits.

NAD found that, with respect to the top of the homepage on SimpliSafe’s website where claims state that SimpliSafe offers ‘Whole Home Protection’, protecting “every door, room [and] window” and protection against “intruders, fires, water damage and more,” those claims, in the context in which they are conveyed, disclose that different packages and configurations of the SimpliSafe system provide the claimed benefits.

‘Traditional Home Security’

NAD recommended that SimpliSafe modify its television, radio, podcast, and social media advertising

NAD, however, recommended that SimpliSafe discontinue the comparison chart to ‘Traditional Home Security’ on its website or modify it to accurately disclose the particular SimpliSafe packages that provide the claimed benefits, and avoid conveying an unsupported message about the benefits that traditional home security systems can provide.

NAD further recommended that SimpliSafe modify its television, radio, podcast, and social media advertising to avoid conveying the misleading message that all of the touted benefits and options are available with every SimpliSafe package.

Reviews of DIY systems

NAD also recommended that SimpliSafe modify the claim ‘Unlike other alarm companies, we verify your alarm, so police know it’s not a false alarm’ to remove the references to other alarm companies because SimpliSafe did not substantiate that other alarm companies do not have video verification.

With respect to the challenged endorsements and testimonials, NAD recommended that SimpliSafe modify its claim that SimpliSafe is ‘the #1 home security pick of CNET, the Wirecutter, PC Magazine, the Verge and more’ to clarify that the claim is limited to reviews of DIY systems.

NAD recommendations

Further, SimpliSafe informed NAD that it had permanently modified its advertising to discontinue references to Wirecutter’s review of SimpliSafe from 2018. Additionally, NAD recommended that SimpliSafe discontinue the claim that “Our monitoring service was named the best in the industry”, or modify the claim to disclose the date of the award.

NAD also evaluated whether the existence of an affiliate relationship between SimpliSafe and the publications whose reviews are referenced in its advertising requires SimpliSafe to disclose that relationship on its website in connection with that advertising.

SimpliSafe systems

Record indicates of no connection in commercial arrangements between the publishers and SimpliSafe

The record indicated that there was no connection between the commercial arrangements between the publishers and SimpliSafe, in which the publishers derive some revenue from SimpliSafe generated by sales of SimpliSafe systems from those affiliate links, and the editorial content from those publications referenced in SimpliSafe’s advertising.

Thus, NAD determined that the editorial content was sufficiently independent to conclude that there was not a material connection of the kind that may impact consumers’ assessment of the reviews of SimpliSafe’s products and require a disclosure.

Efficient crime prevention

Further, with regard to the testimonial from Chief Balog of the Genoa City (Wisconsin) stating “We use it to catch criminals. My force used SimpliSafe to stop a serial burglary ring. It still helps us catch criminals in the act today,” NAD recommended that SimpliSafe clearly and conspicuously disclose the material connection between Chief Balog’s police department and SimpliSafe.

NAD noted such a disclosure is required because consumers would reasonably assume that a police department purchases the equipment used in its operations and not expect that the equipment was provided free of charge with the possibility of a favorable testimonial contemplated.

SimpliSafe entry sensors

In addition, NAD determined that SimpliSafe has a reasonable basis for the claim that the battery for SimpliSafe’s entry sensors lasts for almost a decade, but recommended that SimpliSafe modify its battery life claim to include a clear and conspicuous disclosure that actual battery life will depend on the level of usage.

Finally, SimpliSafe informed NAD that, for reasons unrelated to the present challenge, it would permanently discontinue the claim “Unparalleled range. Most wireless security systems can’t cover your house. Ours can – up to 1000ft. range”.

Resolving disputes and advertising matters

NAD, relying on the advertiser’s representation that the claim has been permanently discontinued, did not review this claim on its merits. The voluntarily discontinued claim will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended its discontinuance and the advertiser agreed to comply.

In its advertiser’s statement, although SimpliSafe disagreed with some of NAD’s findings, it agreed to comply with NAD’s recommendations. SimpliSafe stated that it “believes in the self-regulatory process and supports NAD’s mission as a forum for advertisers to resolve advertising matters” and that it will “work to update its advertising in light of NAD’s recommendations.

The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020
The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020

Using smartphones for access control increases entry access reliability and convenience. Mobile/smartphone access control A key aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction As in other markets, the combination of smartphones and access cards is creating a new value that goes beyond the simple convenience of integration enhancing the ability to prevent unauthorized authentication and entrance. People sometimes lend their access cards to others, but it is far less likely they might lend their smartphone with all their financial information and personal information – to another person. This overcomes an important fundamental weakness of RF cards. Another valuable aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction. Under existing access security systems, cards must be issued in person. Since card issuance implies access rights, the recipient's identification must be confirmed first before enabling the card and once the card has been issued, it cannot be retracted without another separate face-to-face interaction. Mobile access cards In contrast, mobile access cards are designed to transfer authority safely to the user's smartphone based on TLS. In this way, credentials can be safely managed with authenticated users without face-to-face interaction. Mobile cards can be used not only at the sites with a large number of visitors or when managing access for an unspecified number of visitors, but also at the places like shared offices, kitchens and gyms, currently used as smart access control systems in shared economy markets. The market share of mobile access cards today is low even though the capability can offer real benefits to users and markets. While the access control market itself is slow-moving, there are also practical problems that limit the adoption of new technologies like mobile access cards. Use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology While NFC could be an important technology for mobile credential that is available today on virtually all smartphones, differences in implementation and data handling processes from various vendors prevents universal deployment of a single solution to all devices currently on the market. Accordingly, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) has been considered as an alternative to NFC. Bluetooth is a technology that has been applied to smartphones for a long time, and its usage and interface are unified, so there are no compatibility problems. However, speed becomes the main problem. The authentication speed of BLE mobile access card products provided by major companies is slower than that of existing cards. Enhancing credential authentication speed Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers The second problem is that mobile access cards must be accompanied by a supply of compatible card readers. In order to use mobile access cards, readers need to be updated but this is not a simple task in the access control market. For 13.56 MHz smart cards (which were designed to replace 125 kHz cards), it has taken 20 years since the standard was established but only about half of all 25 kHz cards have been replaced so far. Legacy compatibility and the need for equivalent performance, even with additional benefits, will drive adoption timing for the Access Control market. While BLE technology helps resolve the compatibility problem of mobile access cards, it can identify some breakthroughs that can solve the speed problem. Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers, and new products with these improvements are now released in the market. Making use of key improvements allows Suprema's mobile access card to exhibit an authentication speed of less than 0.5 seconds providing equivalent performance to that of card-based authentication. AirFob Patch MOCA System's AirFob Patch addresses the need for technological improvements in the access control market in a direct, cost effective, and reliable way – by offering the ability to add high-performance BLE to existing card readers – enabling them to read BLE smartphone data by applying a small adhesive patch approximately the size of a coin. This innovative breakthrough applies energy harvesting technology, generating energy from the RF field emitted by the existing RF reader – then converting the data received via BLE back into RF – and delivering it to the reader. By adding the ability to use BLE on virtually any existing RF card reading device, MOCA allows greater ability for partners and end users to deploy a technologically-stable, high performance access control mobile credential solution to their employees, using devices they already own and are familiar with. Adding MOCA AirFob Patch eliminates the need to buy and install updated readers simply to take advantage of mobile credential, lowering costs and risks, and increasing employee confidence and convenience. Growth forecast of mobile access card market in 2020 In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly Several companies have entered the mobile access card market, but they have not set up a meaningful product solution stream until 2019. In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly. Reviewing new entries into the market allows identification of the latest products that provide improving solutions to compatibility and speed problems. MOCA AirFob Patch addresses development plans in process today that overcome the legacy installed base of card readers – allowing rapid creation of an environment that can make immediate use of BLE mobile access cards. Integrated mobile digital ID With proven usability and within suitable environments, mobile access cards will also begin to make inroads into other markets, not just the access control market. In the sharing economy market, which seeks access management without face-to-face interaction, the integrated mobile digital ID led by the 'DID Alliance' will serve as a technical tool that can be used in access authentication – forging increasing links between the access control and digital ID markets. ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

What is the changing role of women in security?

What is the changing role of women in security?

There was a time when men dominated the physical security industry. On second thought, that time is today. Even with increasing numbers of women entering our community, it’s an industry that is still mostly populated by men. But change is coming, and the industry as a whole is benefiting greatly from a surge in female voices. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the changing role of women in security?

The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

Download
Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Download
Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Download
PSIA to showcase virtual interoperability demo of its Physical Logical Access Interoperability

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Knightscope, Inc. announces deploying COVID-19 public safety announcements across its fleet of Autonomous Security Robots

SALTO integrates with FICHAJ.ES to add time and attendance feature to KS cloud-based access control system

Digital Watchdog launches DW University Online Learning Portal with free registration and training classes

Hikvision launches LED display product line

Dahua Starlight PTZ WizSense Network Camera

Delta Scientific ASTM M50 Portable Barriers

